Study: Green loans could cut energy bills for 675,000 UK homes a year

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Replicating green finance schemes that are already up and running in Ireland, Belgium, and Germany could turbocharge demand for energy efficiency upgrades, the Green Finance Institute suggests

Pioneering green loan schemes and consumer protection rules that have been adopted across Europe could provide a model for the UK to accelerate the delivery of home retrofit projects that are critical...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

ASA grounds Wizz Air advert over 'one of the greenest choices in air travel' claim

Study: Homes and businesses at greatest risk of floods face over £800m in costs by 2055

Most read
01

Poll: Clean energy NIMBY opposition overestimated by MPs and public

27 November 2024 • 3 min read
02

Jaguar Land Rover hails car seat recycling breakthrough

27 November 2024 • 2 min read
03

Momentum builds behind industrial heat pump market

27 November 2024 • 2 min read
04

Study: Homes and businesses at greatest risk of floods face over £800m in costs by 2055

27 November 2024 • 4 min read
05

Government urged to extend life of nuclear power plants to help meet 2030 clean power goal

26 November 2024 • 6 min read

More on Efficiency

How inefficiency is adding over £3.8bn a year to household bills
Efficiency

How inefficiency is adding over £3.8bn a year to household bills

Inefficient homes are costing Brits an average of £299 a year in additional energy costs, as majority of households back proposals for mandatory solar panels on new homes

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 November 2024 • 7 min read
IEA: Countries not on course to double rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030
Efficiency

IEA: Countries not on course to double rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030

Much faster progress on energy efficiency is needed to meet target set at COP28 Climate Summit, International Energy Agency warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 November 2024 • 4 min read
ScottishPower and Santander UK offer customers up to £1,000 to switch to heat pumps and solar panels
Efficiency

ScottishPower and Santander UK offer customers up to £1,000 to switch to heat pumps and solar panels

Bank and energy firm team up to offer new financing deals to support the installation of energy-saving clean technologies

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 October 2024 • 3 min read