Revenues for Nature: GFI backs investment initiatives designed to unlock $200m for nature restoration

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Green Finance Institute announces first cohort of seven partners and initiatives to receive support for development and scaling through its Revenues for Nature scheme

Proposals for private investment mechanisms collectively designed to unlock up to $200m for nature restoration and conservation projects worldwide have won the backing of the UK's Green Finance Institute...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Government warned cutting farming incentives would leave nature targets 'in tatters'

Woodland Trust and Lloyds Banking Group hail 'landmark' tree-planting milestone

More on Investment

BSI: Sustainable investment funds guidelines aim to put 'meat on the bones of SDR'
Investment

BSI: Sustainable investment funds guidelines aim to put 'meat on the bones of SDR'

British Standards Institution claims its new standard aims to strengthen the integrity of sustainable investments in addition to increasing transparency and best practices

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 29 May 2025 • 3 min read
Revenues for Nature: GFI backs investment initiatives designed to unlock $200m for nature restoration
Investment

Revenues for Nature: GFI backs investment initiatives designed to unlock $200m for nature restoration

Green Finance Institute announces first cohort of seven partners and initiatives to receive support for development and scaling through its Revenues for Nature scheme

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 May 2025 • 3 min read
'Patchy and inconsistent': European asset managers accused of falling short on sustainability disclosures
Investment

'Patchy and inconsistent': European asset managers accused of falling short on sustainability disclosures

Latest analysis by ShareAction ahead of EU's review of Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation warns most asset managers are 'missing the mark' with their disclosure practices

Amber Rolt
clock 28 May 2025 • 4 min read