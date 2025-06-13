'Nature is essential': Defra calls on UK businesses to ramp up investment in natural world

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Environment Secretary Steve Reed launches call for evidence seeking views on how to encourage more businesses to invest in nature restoration

Environment Secretary Steve Reed has called for the private sector to commit more investment in support of nature recovery and the UK's environmental targets, as he highlighted the critical role of the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Acorn CCS project secures £200m in government backing

EDF swoops for remaining shares in Pod Point for £10.6m

More on Biodiversity

Jeremy Leggett awarded $500,000 Blue Planet Prize
Biodiversity

Jeremy Leggett awarded $500,000 Blue Planet Prize

Solar and rewilding pioneer named as winner of long-running environmental prize

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 June 2025 • 2 min read
Global investment in water-focused nature-based solutions doubles in a decade
Biodiversity

Global investment in water-focused nature-based solutions doubles in a decade

Investments in nature based solutions such as reforestation and flood plain reclaimation doubled between 2013 and 2023 in a bid to bolster water security

Amber Rolt
clock 10 June 2025 • 3 min read
TNFD publishes updated guidance for marine transportation and fishing industries
Biodiversity

TNFD publishes updated guidance for marine transportation and fishing industries

New guidance designed to improve nature reporting and assessments across the maritime sector

Amber Rolt
clock 09 June 2025 • 3 min read