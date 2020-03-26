Germany
Global Briefing: Coal decline leads to CO2 drop in US, Germany and Spain
Coal continues its decline as renewables take hold in Germany, Spain, USA and even Fukushima, plus all the green business news you may have missed this week
Global Briefing: Tesla cuts price tag for first China-made EVs
First Tesla EVs finished in Shanghai, Austria's Green Party enters government, Germany cuts rail fares for climate, and all the top green business news from around the world this week
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Protests take centre stage as climate talks trudge on
All the latest from the UN climate talks, including 'super pollutants', German farming climate fund, and global green banks
Apeel rolls out waste-busting food coating in Europe
US firm has inked deals with supplier for German retailer Edeka and Denmark's Salling Group to coat fresh produce with edible peel, keeping it fresh for longer
'Giga Berlin': Blow for Brexit Britain as Tesla picks Germany for major battery factory
Tesla CEO Elon Musk cites Brexit uncertainty as key reason for not choosing to base major new battery manufacturing centre in 'too risky' UK
Crunch vote on EIB fossil fuel funding postponed
Rumours Germany pushed for delay with decision now promised on November 14
'The post-fossil age': Germany approves climate plan, as EU signals ambition uplift
But plan to raise €54bn in taxes to pay for low-carbon shift has been dismissed by activists as too weak
Major investors embark on green farming, cities, and clean energy financing drive
Global Innovation Lab for Climate Finance aims to mobilise billions of dollars of investment towards sustainable farming, improved energy access, and clean energy projects
'A new chapter': RWE to ditch coal and target carbon neutrality by 2040
German energy giant promises phase out of fossil fuel generation and 'huge investments' in renewables, storage and green gas
Global briefing: Could China's emissions peak by 2022?
China 2022 CO2 peak, Germany coal phase-out plans, and US Democrats debate climate action - a need-to-know round-up of this week's global green business news
Reports: EU edges towards net zero goal, as Germany drops opposition
European Council meeting expected to set out timetable for adopting sweeping new net zero strategy for the world's largest trading bloc
Net Zero: Merkel mulls German carbon neutral roadmap
Reports suggest Chancellor is to work with Climate Cabinet to deliver net zero plan for Europe's largest economy
WindEurope: 'Collapsing' German onshore wind development putting EU renewables targets at risk
Trade body warns the powerhouse of the European wind energy market is in 'deep trouble'
Spandau Battery: Vattenfall to test using salt to store clean power
Swedish energy giant teams up with SaltX for 10MWh 'salt battery' pilot as part of its plans to renovate Berlin thermal coal facility
IKEA snaps up 25 per cent stake in German offshore wind farm
Owner of furniture giant Ingka Group swoops in after consortium agrees to divest 80 per cent of shares on the project
Renewables surge, coal declines: The inside track on Europe's clean energy transition
Renewables deliver a third of EU power, emissions keep falling, but lignite clings on - all the key takeaways from Sandbag and Agora Energiewende's latest annual assessment
Auf wiedersehen coal
The German coal phase out plan is a curate's egg - in truest sense of the term
Germany agrees to end reliance on coal stations by 2038
Fossil fuels provide nearly 40 per cent of country's power as tensions rise on phaseout timetable
COP24 Overnight Briefing: Sports industry joins race against climate change
Ready, steady go! All the news from Katowice, including a new framework for greener sports
Global briefing: China calls for more analysis into cost of meeting 1.5C target
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Hubject and Star Charge China unveil plans for 'world's largest charging network'
Charging network providers ink agreement to boost electric vehicle infrastructure in China and Europe
'Game-changer': World Bank unveils multi-billion dollar battery storage investment drive
Climate finance boost for developing nations also sees BlackRock partner with France, Germany, and philanthropic foundations to scale up renewables
G7: Boost for smart grids, as concerns grow over coal phase out
Ministers meeting on climate change, oceans and clean energy kicks off with joint UK-Canada commitment to smart grids and energy storage
Global Briefing: Japanese energy giant fires up coal divestment plan
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world