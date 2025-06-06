Global Briefing: US Department of Energy revokes $3.7bn earmarked for carbon capture and clean energy

DOE withdraws clean tech funding, as Meta inks 20-year nuclear deal and German asset manager divests from Exxon over emissions disclosures
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has withdrawn $3.7bn in funding earmarked for carbon capture and clean energy demonstration projects, including schemes from energy giants such as Ørsted and ExxonMobil....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis