World's largest turbines confirmed for UK waters, as questions asked over domestic content
Giant Dogger Bank project confirms plans to import GE's 12MW turbines, sparking debate over industry's domestic content goals
As long as two Angels of the North: World's longest wind turbine blade to arrive in UK
GE Offshore Wind will today dock the first 107 metre long blade for its Haliade-X 12MW turbine at the Blyth testing facility near Newcastle
Addressing the climate change challenge with sustainable procurement
Current, powered by GE asks if more sustainable procurement could help drive a step change in businesses' response to escalating climate risks
Haliade-X: World's largest wind turbine coming to the UK
GE Renewable Energy signs five year R&D agreement with ORE Catapult, as Ørsted confirms final turbine installed at world's largest offshore wind farm
Haliade-X: GE unveils plan for record-breaking 12MW offshore wind turbine
Engineering giant reveals $400m plan to develop the world's largest wind turbine, promising to boost output by 45 per cent and "set new benchmark" on costs
Sainsbury's and GE ink 100 per cent LED roll out deal
Supermarket giant to partner with GE start-up Current to undertake massive lighting upgrade
GE seals €1.5bn LM Wind Power turbine blade deal
Engineering giant completes acquisition of Danish turbine blade technology specialist
GE reveals plan for ultra-green HQ, solar veil included
Engineering giant promises new Boston headquarters will be one of the greenest buildings in the US
Saudi Aramco and GE team up to install Saudi Arabia's first-ever wind turbine
Under Saudi Vision 2030 country aims to generate 9.5GW of renewable energy by 2030
GE Ventures plugs into storage opportunity with stake in Sonnen
Deal is the latest in a wave of high-profile investments in the fast-growing energy storage market
GE inks 1GW Vietnam wind energy development alliance
Energy giant signs Memorandum of Understanding with Ministry of Industry and Trade to accelerate clean energy roll out
GE, Cisco bank on smart lighting going mainstream
Banking giant JPMorgan Chase commits to one of the biggest U.S. installations yet — a boon for their lighting providers and the industry at large
Could GE's new start-up Current have the power to transform the energy market?
BusinessGreen catches up with Pete Lau, the newly-appointed Europe and Middle East chief executive of GE start-up Current, to find out how the fledgling company plans to capture the energy service market
GE launches $1bn energy efficiency venture
New company called Current will combine the conglomerate's lighting, solar, and energy storage services with its analytics platform in a bid to slash customers' energy costs
GE buys UK wind power firm Blade Dynamics
UPDATED: Deal aims to cut costs of offshore wind power by simplifying assembly process
Swansea Bay tidal lagoon under 'interrogation' by DECC
Tidal Lagoon Power chief Mark Shorrock says he is driving the project 'as if the contract for difference has already happened' and hopes to start construction by autumn 2016
How General Electric is seeking to stay on top in the 'Wild West' LED market
GE's Agostino Renna explains why a deal with Qualcomm could spell the future of energy efficient lighting
Government spending cuts must be catalyst for green technologies, says GE lighting chief
New research shows majority of local authorities are starting to embrace smart technologies but their efforts could be derailed by lack of funds
Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon 'to be British-made'
Preferred bidders GE and Andritz Hydro commit to UK manufacturing for proposed £1bn project
Could this man really save the world?
Could GE Hitachi's Eric Loewen deliver the next generation nuclear reactor capable of providing the clean energy the world desperately needs?
GE ramps up wind energy investment with Indian development deal
Engineering giant reveals plan to invest in three wind farms in partnership with Atria Power
Iberdrola joins PRISM plan to turn plutonium stockpile into power
Spanish utility signs MoU with GE Hitachi's PRISM project to generate power from UK's nuclear waste
GE confirms $16.9bn Alstom bid in move to create renewables powerhouse
Door still open for rival bid from Siemens, as French engineering giant mulls offer
GE invests $24m in giant Indian solar plant
Stake in Welspun Energy's 151MW Neemuch project is US company's first entry into Indian solar market