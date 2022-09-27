Centrica begins converting former Lincolnshire gas plant into 50MW battery storage facility

Centrica has started work on converting its decommissioned Lincolnshire gas-fired power station into a battery storage facility, which it envisages supplying the equivalent of a full day's energy consumption for 11,000 UK households.

Working in partnership with energy giant GE, Centrica Business Solutions said yesterday that construction of the 50MW/100MWh battery storage project in Brigg, North Lincolnshire, was now officially underway, as it looks to deliver on a vision to maximise "the potential of every megawatt of green electricity and providing vital resilience for the grid".

Once completed, the facility is expected to provide energy storage for the 43 onshore wind farms across North Lincolnshire, helping to better control the peaks and troughs associated with intermittent renewable energy generation by charging up the battery when electricity demand is low, and discharging to the grid when demand peaks, the firm explained.

It said the battery facility installed at Brigg represented the firm's largest investment in storage capacity to date, and that it would have the capacity to store 100MWh of electric energy, equivalent to a full day's energy consumption for around 15 per cent of homes in North Lincolnshire.

GE is providing the battery storage system itself in addition to grid support and energy services, helping to not only provide stability to the grid when there are power disruptions, but also ensuring renewable energy is utilised optimally, which Centrica said would free capacity to allow more new renewable generation to come onto the network.

"Investing in low-carbon energy assets that boost the UK's ability to store more renewable energy is key to getting to net zero," said Greg McKenna, managing director of Centrica Business Solutions. "Lincolnshire has 242MW of onshore wind power capacity, but when supply outstrips demand some of those green electrons will go to waste if not stored. Working with GE we'll store green energy produced locally and use it as efficiently as possible."

"As the UK's power generation capacity becomes more distributed and the share of renewables increases, generation flexibility becomes critical to keep the lights on securely, sustainably, and affordably. Brigg battery storage investment will ensure we can maximise the use of the green energy generated by nearby wind farms - storing when the wind blows and discharging when it doesn't."

The Brigg battery storage facility is slated to enter full operation in late 2023, offering a two-hour energy storage duration system to the grid.

"The UK has been one of the earliest and largest players in the battery energy storage space and the installed capacity keeps growing," said Prakash Chandra, CEO for renewable hybrids at GE. "However, there is a need for more if the country wants to achieve its net zero emission target for the power sector by 2035. We are glad to bring another project to life together with Centrica."