General Electric (GE) has announced it is aiming to reach net zero emissions by mid-century across the end use of all the equipment it sells, which currently includes jet engines, thermal power plant turbines, and wind turbines.

The engineering giant's pledge takes responsibility for the climate impact generated by its products, and marks a significant step up from its previous climate goal of achieving carbon neutrality across just its own operations by 2030.

GE has been under pressure from investors to set a more comprehensive net zero goal, with a majority of shareholders endorsing a proposal launched last November by advocacy group As You Sow which demanded the company start accounting for and addressing the emissions generated by its supply chain and products.

The new objective, set out in a sustainability strategy published late last week, comes less than a year after the influential conglomerate announced it would no longer build new coal-fired power plants in a bid to focus on power generation businesses with "attractive economics".

In the new sustainability report's introduction, GE chief executive H Lawrence Culp said the firm was "particularly aware of the engineering challenges" that would need to be solved to make its net zero ambition a reality.

"Developing solutions will require collaboration with our customers, policymakers and other companies," he wrote. "However, we believe those challenges are also key strategic opportunities for GE."

"As a company that has led innovation for more than a century, we will continue to pioneer the technologies the world needs to move toward a net zero future," he added.

GE is a major supplier of wind turbines and electric grid technologies that enable the transition to a net zero economy, however it is also a producer of carbon intensive infrastructure such as gas turbines and jet engines that campaigners and investors fear could lock in high levels of greenhouse gas emissions for decades to come.

Culp said the firm planned to partner closely with customers to produce existing and future technologies that would deliver "reliable, affordable, and sustainable power" and "safe, efficient flight".

The firm's sustainability strategy does not provide any detail about how the company intends to reach net zero emissions beyond its pledge to work closely with its partners to solve tough decarbonisation challenges. It does not at this stage set out specific emissions reduction goals or establish whether and to what extent the company will be relying on carbon offsetting to reach its net zero ambition.

But Culp said the company planned to flesh out its plan for achieving net zero in due course. "We also recognise the importance of measurement and target setting to drive progress in reducing emissions over a shorter time horizon as well," he wrote. "We plan to continue developing and to communicate details about more specific, nearer term GE greenhouse gas reduction metrics and targets that include Scope 3 emissions."

Danielle Fugere, president of As You Sow, applauded GE for its new direction and urged other companies to follow suit. "GE's leadership demonstrates that industries involved with the burning of fossil fuels have the capability to evolve their business strategy and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in line with the IPCC's global goal for avoiding catastrophic climate change," she said. "GE shareholders look forward to seeing further detail on the company's transition plan and the time frames for action."

