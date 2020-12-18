Giant 14MW mega-turbines heading for the North Sea

GE Renewable Energy confirms latest order from Dogger Bank wind farm will see upgraded 14MW Haliade-X turbines deployed for the first time

Another wave of world record-breaking wind turbines are on track to be deployed in the North Sea, after GE Renewable Energy today announced it has been confirmed as the preferred turbine supplier for Dogger Bank C, the third phase of the giant offshore wind project.

The deal would see GE provide an upgraded version of its Haliade-X turbine, which is already the world's largest turbine in operation, that would take its capacity up from 13MW to 14MW.

A turbine supply agreement and accompanying service and warranty agreements between GE and Dogger Bank C - a 50:50 joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor - is now expected to finalised in the first quarter of 2021.

Installation of the turbines for Dogger Bank C is set to begin in 2025 ahead of completion of the overall project in 2026.

The third phase of the project should deliver 1.2GW of capacity, taking the total capacity from the three phases to 3.6GW, making it the world's largest offshore wind farm. The site, located 130 km off the north-east coast of England, is expected to be capable of powering the equivalent of up to six million homes each year when complete.

The deal is a major coup for GE, with the Haliade-X turbine technology set to be confirmed for all three phases of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm following a record-breaking order for 190 units of GE's 13MW Haliade-X for phases A and B, which was announced in September.

John Lavelle, President and CEO for offshore wind at GE Renewable Energy, hailed the agreement as a major milestone for the company. "Dogger Bank C will use a 14 MW version of the Haliade-X, the most powerful offshore wind turbine in operation today," he said. "In doing so, this unique project will both continue to build on the UK's leadership in offshore wind and serve as a showcase for innovative technology that is helping to provide more clean, renewable energy."

His comments were echoed by Steve Wilson, Dogger Bank Wind Farm project director at SSE Renewables, who said the company was "delighted to be working with GE Renewable Energy on all three phases of our development, as the first wind farm in the world to install their innovative and record-breaking Haliade-X turbine technology".

"Together with GE we are continuing to lead the way on innovation in the offshore wind industry and we're proud that Dogger Bank will now use a 14 MW turbine at Dogger Bank C alongside the 13MW turbine already confirmed for phases A and B," he added.

The news follows reports last month that GE is considering locating a major new factory in north east England to help meet growing demand for its offshore turbines.

Advocates of larger turbines maintain they have a critical role to play in driving down the cost of offshore wind still further, as they reduce installation and maintenance costs and allow wind farms to more effectively capture wind energy.