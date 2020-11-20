Reports: GE mulls wind turbine factory in north east England

US manufacturing giant said to be in talks to set up facility that would create 3,000 green jobs for the burgeoning offshore wind industry

GE is in talks to establish a wind turbine factory in north east England that could create at least 3,000 green jobs in the region to support the UK's burgeoning offshore wind industry, according to reports.

The Financial Times reported today that the US energy and manufacturing giant is considering three locations in the region for the new factory, which would initially supply turbines for the 3.6GW Dogger Bank wind farm off the north east coast - set to be the biggest in the world once operational in 2026.

The move would bolster the government's 'levelling-up' agenda to drive economic growth in industrial heartlands of the UK, as well as support the Prime Minister's newly-launched Green Industrial Revolution drive to power all British homes with offshore wind power by the end of the decade.

Unveiled in full earlier this week, Boris Johnson's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution also included £160m investment to upgrade ports and infrastructure in order to support turbine manufacturing and maintenance in Scotland, Wales and north east England.

And in a further signal of investment potentially pouring into the region in support of the UK's rapidly growing offshore wind industry, last week Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen unveiled plans to develop a new £90m quay to help make the Teesside "the UK's premier offshore wind location".

Plans for the new South Bank Quay aim to transform a 1km area along the River Tees, supporting 100 jobs in the construction phase and providing access from the North Sea to 4.5 million square feet of manufacturing, storage and office space for offshore wind companies, he said.

Part of the South Bank Quay project will see an £11m loading facility to support logistics and manufacturers, including in the offshore wind industry.

Work is due to begin in August next year, with completion earmarked for the end of 2022 in time for wind turbines to be exported to the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm 60 miles of the coast, which once completed is set to provide enough power for 4.5 million average homes per year.

"Teesside is already leading the way for the rest of the UK to follow with our clean energy plans, but this takes us to the next stage," said Houchen. "We've already announced plans to manufacture offshore wind turbines in the new 4.5 million sq ft of state-of-the-art space we are building, and this new heavy lifting quay will give ships and international firms easy access to be able to transport not only these turbines, but also all the other exciting projects and businesses that will be located on site."

The development marks "an essential step towards establishing us as a pioneer in clean energy, and it would make Teesworks the UK's premier offshore wind location", he added.

The news comes as Port of Sunderland announced it has signed a deal that will see it provide vital operational support to one of Scotland's largest windfarms. Osprey, a British company that supports Moray East Offshore Windfarm, has agreed a contract with the North East port for it to provide storage solutions for NKT cabling that will eventually lie on the seabed and connect the Scottish offshore station to the shore.

The cables will be stored at a base at Endurance Park, Port of Sunderland on giant spools, before being transported to Moray East, which is set to meet 40 per cent of Scotland's energy needs when it is fully developed.

The deal represents a significant step forward for Port of Sunderland, which is keen to promote its position as a well-located site for providing support for the fast-expanding the offshore sector, given its closeness to the open sea and well-connected storage facilities.

"We're delighted to be supporting Osprey, and through them assisting the development of Moray East, one of a number of UK wind farms that is supporting the drive towards carbon neutrality," said Matthew Hunt, port director at Port of Sunderland. "Port of Sunderland is perfectly placed to provide an operational base for businesses that are servicing North Sea wind farms, and we're pleased that Osprey has seen the vast potential of our facility. We look forward to developing a strong partnership with the team there, as well as Moray East Offshore Windfarm, and we're sure this is the start of what will be a mutually beneficial relationship as this significant offshore base is developed."