Jo Swinson promises 'Wellbeing Budget' to tackle climate emergency
New Liberal Democrat leader uses final conference address to promise 'bold' climate action and the pursuit of a 2045 net zero target
Study: Climate change to hit all economies if Paris Agreement crumbles
New study from the University of Cambridge suggests seven per cent of global GDP could be wiped out by 2100 under business-as-usual carbon emissions scenario
Davos 2018: The days of GDP as the main measure of economic success may be numbered
Global economic elite urged by World Economic Forum to consider alternative metric, prioritising living standards and sustainability