'Net zero is a no regret policy': How climate action could boost UK GDP by 9.1 per cent

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Climate change is already costing UK 1.1 per cent of its GDP each year | Credit: iStock
Image:

Climate change is already costing UK 1.1 per cent of its GDP each year | Credit: iStock

UK and US researchers have run the numbers on the huge costs of runaway climate change – and the myriad benefits of achieving net zero emissions

How much could climate change impacts cost the UK economy, and how much will it cost the UK to decarbonise and avoid the worst of these impacts? Aside from the clear moral imperative underpinning climate...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Energy efficiency: More UK homes eyeing green upgrades as energy bills soar, survey indicates

Report: EU plastics sector facing €678bn stranded asset risk due to 'unsustainable' business model

Most read
01

Airbus launches new hydrogen research hub for zero emission aviation technologies

27 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

'World first': Volvo preps for launch of electric trucks made with fossil-fuel-free steel

24 May 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Game changer': LanzaTech transforms captured carbon into plastic

27 May 2022 • 2 min read
04

'Inaction is a far costlier choice': How 3C of climate warming could cost global economy $178tr

24 May 2022 • 6 min read
05

Government fires up Boiler Upgrade Scheme with promise of £5,000 heat pump grants

24 May 2022 • 3 min read

More on Climate change

Germany holds the G7 presidency in 2022
Politics

G7: Coal, energy security and biodiversity top UK agenda for Berlin meeting

Environment and energy ministers from world’s leading seven economies meet in Berlin this week to amid pressure to ramp up climate and nature commitments

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 May 2022 • 4 min read
Environment Agency hits firms that have breached climate change schemes with £27m in fines
Policy

Environment Agency hits firms that have breached climate change schemes with £27m in fines

Action against 33 companies across a range of industries 'serves as an important reminder,' agency says

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 25 May 2022 • 1 min read
'Avoid employers who are killing the planet': UN Secretary-General issues graduation ceremony plea
Policy

'Avoid employers who are killing the planet': UN Secretary-General issues graduation ceremony plea

Students "hold the cards" in selecting their careers and should be mindful of climate crisis when choosing employers, António Guterres says

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 25 May 2022 • 2 min read