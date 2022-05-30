'Net zero is a no regret policy': How climate action could boost UK GDP by 9.1 per cent

UK and US researchers have run the numbers on the huge costs of runaway climate change – and the myriad benefits of achieving net zero emissions
How much could climate change impacts cost the UK economy, and how much will it cost the UK to decarbonise and avoid the worst of these impacts? Aside from the clear moral imperative underpinning climate...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial