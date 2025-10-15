How productivity gains could slash energy demand by a quarter by 2050

clock • 7 min read
How productivity gains could slash energy demand by a quarter by 2050

Energy Transitions Commission argues energy productivity gains would allow the economy to still grow, while using less energy and displacing fossil fuels

The global economy could more than double by 2050, while requiring 36 per cent less energy inputs than today, and consuming 24 per cent less overall energy. through energy productivity improvements. Those...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Concerning news': Marine Conservation Society confirms drop in sustainability rating for key fisheries

Sunsave launches solar subscription service in Scotland

More on Efficiency

Kew Gardens teams up with Schneider Electric in pursuit of 'climate positivity' by 2030
Efficiency

Kew Gardens teams up with Schneider Electric in pursuit of 'climate positivity' by 2030

Energy management giant to support decarbonisation, electrification, and energy efficiency efforts at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 September 2025 • 3 min read
How Iceotope is cooling data centres without water or fans
Efficiency

How Iceotope is cooling data centres without water or fans

Iceotope's Francesca Cain-Watson discusses advances in ultra-efficient data centre cooling, and why it's not enough to solve a problem, you have to make people care about it

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 August 2025 • 5 min read
McVitie's invests £68m in plans to slash emissions by 876 tonnes
Facilities

McVitie's invests £68m in plans to slash emissions by 876 tonnes

Investment set to refurbish key operating facilities as part of efforts to slash operational carbon emissions

Amber Rolt
clock 15 July 2025 • 2 min read