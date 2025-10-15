How productivity gains could slash energy demand by a quarter by 2050

Energy Transitions Commission argues energy productivity gains would allow the economy to still grow, while using less energy and displacing fossil fuels
The global economy could more than double by 2050, while requiring 36 per cent less energy inputs than today, and consuming 24 per cent less overall energy. through energy productivity improvements. Those...
