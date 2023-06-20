'Growth doom loop': Report warns under-investment will see UK lag behind in global race to net zero

Decades of under-investment in UK businesses and infrastructure by both the government and private sector has left the country lagging behind in the global race to capture the green industries of the future which could be worth $10.3tr to the global economy by 2050.

That is the warning today from the IPPR think tank, which this morning published a major new reporting highlighting how, with the US and EU "significantly stepping up" their investment in green industries, the UK is lagging behind in the global race towards net zero emissions.

The think tank's figures suggest the economy would have mobilised an extra £562bn in public and private sector investment between 2006 and 2021 if it had matched the G7 average.

Luke Murphy, IPPR's associate director for energy and climate, said the UK was now experiencing "an investment and growth doom loop."

"Chronic under-investment, public and private, is delivering stagnating growth and a struggling economy," he warned. "The answer is an ambitious plan to invest in long-term, job-generating, green industries of the future, which is vastly different from borrowing to fund irresponsible tax cuts.

"There's a global green race and right now the UK isn't even on the starting line, if we want to reap the huge benefits than the green transition offers, we need to invest, and invest now."

The think tank has previously called for the government to significantly increase public investment to address climate change, deliver economic prosperity, and tackle regional inequality.

Its research found that business investment is lower in the UK than any other country in the G7, with the UK ranking 27th for business investment among the 30 OECD countries that the group has data for. UK investment levels are performing worse than every other developed economy analysed apart from Poland, Luxembourg, and Greece.

According to IPPR the UK has experienced private sector investment that is below the G7 average since 2005. Had the UK maintained the levels of investment see in the early 2000s then the private sector would have invested an additional £354bn in real terms in the UK economy.

Similarly, if public sector investment had been at the level of the G7 median, then the UK government would have invested an additional £208bn between 2006 and 2021, which when combined is the equivalent of building another 30 Elizabeth lines, the think tank said.

"If the economy is the engine of a country, investment is its fuel," said George Dibb, associate director for economy at IPPR. "But the UK's tank is running on empty and it's harming economic growth, driving inequality, and slowing progress towards net zero and energy security.

"Currently, the UK is experiencing a debilitating case of investment-phobia, and the government's aversion to investing to seize future opportunities is stopping us from getting out of the growth doom loop we find ourselves in."

The think tank argues that even an additional £30bn of public investment per year, phased in over time - a level similar to Labour's pledge to invest £28bn a year in green projects - would still leave UK public investment well below the 4.5 per cent of GDP recommended by many economists.

The IPPR also rejected recent warnings from the government and others that increasing public investment would be bad for the economy, arguing that "chronic" under-investment in the UK economy, from both the public and private sector, is perpetuating the low growth rates that hav dogged the last decade.

It highlighted then green investments can drive growth by raising the productive capacity of the economy, and estimated that a 0.5 percentage point increase in growth could generate around £12bn more "fiscal space" for the economy.

Today's report also suggested increased public investment would "crowd-in" private sector investment and give confidence to companies which choose the UK as a place to build the green companies of the future. As such, it advised the government to pursue policies and spending plans that provide private investors with a sense of longevity and certainty, arguing that much of the success enjoyed by the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act springs from the investor certainty it engenders.

Overall, the think tank warned that the cost of inaction, both economically and environmentally, should "spur the government into action", adding that increased investment could secure political support, given climate action is popular and the majority of the public do not think that the government is doing enough to accelerate decarbonisation efforts.

The report comes a day after Labour published a major update to its Green Prosperity Plan setting out how it plans to trigger a boom in clean energy investment in a bid to almost completely decarbonise the UK's grid by 2030.

However, the government remains critical of the plan, warning Labour's spending proposals could further fuel inflation while also jeopardising energy security through a phase down of domestic oil and gas production.

