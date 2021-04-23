Climate impacts to scythe 18 per cent off global GDP by 2050, Swiss Re warns

The growing impacts of climate change are on course to cause huge damage to the global economy and livelihoods, research shows

Insurance giant's stress test of 48 major economies finds climate impacts are on course to make world trillions of dollars poorer

Climate change is on course to slash up to 18 per cent off global GDP by 2050, making the world trillions of dollars poorer if mitigating action is not taken and global temperatures soar to 3.2C above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century, Swiss Re has warned.

A fresh analysis of 48 countries representing 90 per cent of the world's economy released yesterday by the insurance giant forecasts that based on current trajectories climate change will result in significant negative economic impacts by 2050, with Asian economies set to be the hardest hit by the worsening effects of rising temperatures.

China is at risk of losing nearly a quarter of its GDP by mid-century, it warns, while the US stands to lose close to 10 per cent, and Europe almost 11 per cent, according to the analysis.

In contrast, the report calculated that if Paris Agreement goals to limit average temperature rise to well below 2C are met, the global economy would likely still see a four per cent reduction in GDP by 2050.

The estimates are the result of a stress-test conducted by Swiss Re to examine how 48 major economies would be impacted by the ongoing effects of climate change under four different temperature scenarios, ranging from 3.2C down to below 2C.

But the analysis also sets out the benefits of investing in a net zero economy, estimating that adding just 10 per cent to the existing $6.3tr of annual global infrastructure investments could limit average global temperature rises to below 2C - just a fraction of the expected loss of global GDP that would result from not acting to decarbonise the economy.

As such, Swiss Re reiterated that climate change posed the biggest long term threat to the global economy, and that far more decisive action and higher sums of both private and public investment were urgently needed to deliver on net zero targets in line with the climate goals of the Paris Agreement.

"Climate risk affects every society, every company and every individual," said Thierry Léger, the firm's chief underwriting officer and chairman of Swiss Re Institute. "By 2050, the world population will grow to almost 10 billion people, especially in regions most impacted by climate change. So, we must act now to mitigate the risks and to reach net zero targets. Equally, as our recent biodiversity index shows, nature and ecosystem services provide huge economic benefits but are under intense threat. That's why climate change and biodiversity loss are twin challenges that we need to tackle as a global community to maintain a healthy economy and a sustainable future."

The insurance giant also evaluated each of the 48 countries' expected vulnerability to extreme dry and wet weather conditions as a result of climate change, which it said delivered similar conclusions from the GDP impact analysis.

Malaysia, Thailand, India, the Philippines, and Indonesia were found to be the most vulnerable to growing climate impacts, while advanced economies in the northern hemisphere - such as the US, Canada, Switzerland and Germany - were found to be the least vulnerable.

Swiss Re said mitigating climate change required a "whole menu of measures", such as carbon pricing policies, incentives to drive investment in credible nature-based carbon offsetting solutions, international alignment on taxonomy rules for green investments, and widespread climate risk disclosures from major firms.

Jérôme Haegeli, Swiss Re's chief economist, said climate change was a systemic risk that could only be addressed globally, but that "so far, too little is being done".

"Transparency and disclosure of embedded net zero efforts by governments and the private sector alike are crucial," he said. "Only if public and private sectors pull together will the transition to a low-carbon economy be possible. Global cooperation to facilitate financial flows to vulnerable economies is essential. We have an opportunity to correct the course now and construct a world that will be greener, more sustainable and more resilient."