ONS confirms plan to publish emissions data alongside GDP stats

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) has confirmed it is to begin publishing carbon emissions statistics alongside quarterly GDP figures, in a move that was warmly welcomed by the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) of MPs.

The ONS commitment follows an EAC recommendation that GDP growth figures should be presented alongside statistics on environmental impacts, so as to provide policymakers and corporate decision makers with clearer evidence of how economic and environmental issues are interlinked. The EAC's recent inquiry, titled Aligning the UK's economic goals with environmental sustainability, argued that the narrow scope of GDP metrics fails to provide sufficient information on other factors that inform wider prosperity and well-being, such as environmental statistics and data on social capital.

In response to the EAC report, the ONS confirmed it would now incorporate emissions data in its influential GDP updates.

ONS chief economist, Grant Fitzner, said the decision to put GDP alongside environmental data was the latest stage in the agency's efforts to contextualise and broaden the public's understanding of the UK's economic activity.

"For some years we have offered statistics complimentary to our economic indicators that reflect changes in our environment," he said. "Last month we went further publishing climate change insights alongside our first quarterly estimate of GDP for the first time, outlining options for measuring quarterly emissions, and committing to plans to develop 'Beyond GDP' measures of inclusive income.

"These measures, with further development, will ultimately enable us to provide an assessment of the environmental impact of changes in economic activity, which we would look to include in our quarterly publications as they become available."

Chair of the EAC, Philip Dunne MP, has written to the National Statistician welcoming the development and the "very positive engagement" of the ONS with its recommendations.

"A step change is needed from the economy of the past, to the economy fit for our net zero future: and how we report GDP is part of this journey," he said. "Net zero Britain will require policy in all areas to align with our environmental goals. But achieving net zero cannot come at the cost of economic prosperity, and vice versa.

"In accepting our committee's recommendation to publish emissions statistics alongside GDP, the Office for National Statistics will offer policymakers and commentators the tools to keep net zero on track while keeping a clear focus on economic progress."

The EAC has also today published a response from Helen Whately, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, to a letter the EAC sent to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, in which it "again made the case" for a formal 'net zero test' for all government policy decisions.

In response, Whately argued climate change was already a major consideration in the government's decision-making. "I note the committee's recent recommendation for the government to include a Net Zero test at future fiscal events to assess the impacts of taxation and spending decisions," she said. "As set out in the 2021 Government Response to the Climate Change Committee (CCC), the government has gone further than ever before to put the climate at the heart of decision-making.

"This includes fiscal decision-making, as evidenced by the existing processes in place for appraising options for government projects and programmes and at the recent Spending Review (SR21). The Green Book, which HM Treasury continuously improves in line with emerging evidence and best practice, requires departments to assess the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions impacts of potential programmes during cost benefit analysis."

Whately said the government recognised that GDP has limitations as a metric and "should not be seen as an all-encompassing measure of welfare". Pointing to its support of the recommendations of Sir Charles Bean's 2016 Review of Economic Statistics - which urged the ONS to become more "intellectually curious" in how it gauge's economic performance - the minister said the government had provided further ONS funding to improve natural capital estimates and their relevance for policymaking.