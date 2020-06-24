Fracking
Net Zero by 2050: Your need-to-know green guide to the Conservative Party Manifesto
Tory party promises to ramp up offshore wind capacity and roll out a comprehensive fast-charging network, but skirts demands for radical 'climate emergency' programme
Anatomy of a U-turn: How fracking was halted in the UK, and what happens next
Was it climate fears, widespread opposition, earthquakes or incompetent PR which eventually sounded the death knell for shale gas?
Shaky ground: Government announces shock halt to shale gas support
In a shock U-turn the government announces moratorium on fracking in the UK, after report reveals unpredictability of forecasting tremors
Spending watchdog report a "hammer blow" for UK fracking industry
Attempts to establish a fracking industry have made slow progress while costing the UK taxpayer more than £32m, a report from the National Audit Office has found
'Incompatible with climate policy': Scottish government rules out fracking
Scottish government confirms opposition to shale gas extraction, promising no licences will be issued for the activity
Fracking regulator requests 'extensive' data on tremors at suspended Cuadrilla site
Shale gas operations remain paused at Lancashire site after largest seismic tremor to date was recorded last week
Fracking forced to a halt after largest tremor yet at Cuadrilla site
A 1.55 magnitude tremor stops work at Preston New Road, just days after operations resumed following a seven-month hiatus
UK shale gas reserves may be fraction of what is claimed - study
University of Nottingham says new techniques give lower estimate than in 2013 report
Government opens door to rethink on fracking earthquake limits
As fracking resumes in Lancashire, mixed messages emerge from government as it tones down the pro-shale gas rhetoric but hints at a review of crucial tremor rules
Our new Business Secretary must accept the reality of falling energy demand this time around
With Andrea Leadsom returning to energy policy as part of Boris Johnson's government, Andrew Warren wonders if energy demand myths will once more be used to push for fracking
Fracking wipes out any chance of UK hitting net zero target, Labour warns
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn calls on the government to ban fracking 'once and for all'
Proportion of public 'very concerned' about climate change hits record high
More than a third of the public are very worried about climate change, according to official government survey
Fracking tsar quits with attack on 'highly successful' environmental activists
Natascha Engel slams government for 'political decisions' that have made hampered development of shale gas industry
It's time to talk about fracking
Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse speaks out ahead of a Commons debate on shale gas extraction
MPs warn taxpayers could face 'hefty bill' from North Sea and fracking decommissioning
Public Accounts Committee report calls on government to get a better handle on future fossil fuel infrastructure decommissioning costs
Fracking plan 'will release same CO2 as 300 million new cars'
Labour study comes as UK government faces pressure from courts and councils
'Climate change effects': High Court brands government fracking guidelines 'unlawful'
Court rules new planning guidance on fracking is unlawful as it failed to adequately consider latest scientific evidence
Cottam closure to take UK coal power plant count down to six
EDF Energy announces closure of Cottam coal-fired power station in Nottinghamshire, citing 'challenging market conditions', as government survey again highlights renewables popularity
Claire Perry rejects Cuadrilla calls to relax fracking tremor rules
November letter from Energy and Clean Growth Minister to Cuadrilla boss reasserts that existing traffic light system is 'fit for purpose'
Green buildings, no fracking and net zero CO2: Five key takeaways from Manchester's 2040 vision
New draft of Greater Manchester development strategy puts environment and climate front and centre of 2040 vision
Local councils heading for fracking showdown with government
Greater Manchester tells firms they are not welcome as discontent spreads
Government clarifies controversial Claire Perry fracking industry meeting
Labour's Barry Gardiner has accused the Energy and Clean Growth Minister of misleading Parliament over shale gas industry meeting that she 'dropped in on'
Wales rules out new coal mines and restricts fracking in favour of renewables
Welsh Government's new Planning Policy sets stringent limits on new fossil fuel extraction but promotes renewables and EV charge points
BEIS Attitudes Tracker: Support for fracking falls to 15 per cent
Official survey confirms fall in public backing for fracking after summer of bitter protests