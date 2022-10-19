Fracking and sackings: Government wins shale gas vote amidst chaotic scenes in Westminster

The government has narrowly defeated a Labour motion to force a vote on banning fracking in the UK, after making major consessions to rebel MPs' demands for a more rigorous consenting process for new projects and announcing a "100 per cent hard" three-line whip.

The opposition day motion was defeated by 326 to 230 votes, after a huge rebellion from Conservative backbench MPs who signalled they were willing to lose the whip rather than go back on the 2019 manifesto commitment to impose a moratorium on fracking and only lift it if safety concerns around the practice were adequately addressed. Forty MPs, including a host of senior figures, either abstained or voted against the government.

The rebellion gained momentum late this afternoon when former energy minister Chris Skidmore, a staunch defender of the UK's climate ambitions who has been tasked by the Prime Minister with delivering a review of the UK's Net Zero Strategy, confirmed on Twitter he would not vote to enable fracking and was prepared to lose the whip if necessary.

"As the former Energy Minister who signed net zero into law, for the sake of our environment and climate, I cannot personally vote tonight to support fracking and undermine the pledges I made at the 2019 General Election," he said. "I am prepared to face the consequences of my decision."

Several other MPs publicly confirmed they had reached the same conclusion, prompting the government to hastily reverse previous warnings that the vote amounted to a vote of confidence in Liz Truss' government.

The u-turn triggered chaos in Tory ranks with reports of angry exchanges between whips, ministers, and backbench MPs as they prepared to vote. Both the chief whip and her deputy reportedly resigned.

Labour introduced the motion this afternoon, arguing it was critical to give all MPs the opportunity to have a binding vote on banning fracking, after the government indicated it would not be putting its decision to revive the controversial practice to a vote, despite the moratorium on fracking being a pillar of the Conservatives general election campaign.

Dozens of Tory MPs are known to be fiercely opposed to fracking, including a number of government ministers. But backbenchers and ministers mulling whether to back Labour's motion were ordered to back the government when Conservative whips initially said the motion would be treated as a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Liz Truss' administration, with any rebels set to lose the whip.

"This is not a motion on fracking," deputy chief whip Chris Whittaker wrote in a note to MPs. "This is a confidence motion in the government. We cannot, under any circumstances, let the Labour Party take control of the order paper. We are voting NO and I reiterate, this is a hard three line whip with all slips withdrawn."

However, the order failed to quell disquiet in Tory ranks over a policy that remains hugely unpopular with the public and amounts to a reversal of the Conservative's 2019 manifesto. Vice chairman of the influential 1922 Committee, William Wragg, told the Commons that he would like to vote with Labour to ban fracking, but would not because he did not want to lose the whip and have his letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister withdrawn.

"If I vote as I would wish, then I would lose the whip," he told the Commons. "I would no longer be vice chair of the 1922 Committee. I would no longer maintain a position as a chair of one of the select committees of the House. And indeed, because of that, my letter lodged with my honourable friend, the member for Altrincham and Sale West [Committee chair Graham Brady MP], would fall, and I wish to maintain that letter with my honourable friend."

In a last ditch bid to shrink the size of the rebellion, Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg this afternoon proposed an amendment that would require a public consultation on how communities would be able to approve or reject fracking projects in their area through local referendums managed by local authorities.

The government had previously indicated it was looking at bypassing local councils to allow fracking companies to poll residents directly while also offering them some form of financial compensation.

But Rees-Mogg confirmed a formal consultation on the process would now be undertaken and would ensure a say for local communities on whether or not to proceed with projects in their area.

"The consultation should consider the use of local referendums," Rees-Mogg told the Commons this afternoon. "We want to ensure that the consultation considers the views of regional mayors and local authorities, as well as the immediate concerns of those most directly affected… I can assure the house that any process of evidencing local support must be independent rather than directly by the companies themselves."

Campaigners hailed the vote as a major victory that has effectively delivered a death knell to any hopes of reviving fracking projects in England in the near term. The practice's long-standing unpopularity will mean projects put through a robust consenting process will struggle to secure public consent. And with a general election due by the end of 2023 at the latest and the Conservatives plumbing new depths in the polls, investors will be reluctant to back projects that would be immediately banned were Labour to win the next election.

In an address introducing the motion to the House of Commons, Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband urged MPs to consign fracking to the "dustbin of history", warning that any that did not would face the wrath of their constituents. Reports earlier in the day revealed Labour had ad campaigns ready to run highlighting how any Tory MP voting against the motion had effectively backed the revival of fracking in the UK.

"[Tory MPs] all know that the Prime Minister will be gone in a matter of weeks, if not days, and they know fracking will go with her," Miliband said. "Why defend the indefensible? Why not get on the right side of history and their constituents? Just like this government, fracking is a dangerous, extreme idea that the British public does not support."

Miliband delivered a blistering assessment of the government's decision to make the fracking vote a test of loyalty in the Prime Minister, which he dubbed a "frack me or sack me strategy".

"Confronted with a vote on fracking, one of the least popular causes in the country, the government falling apart around them, [the Conservative whips'] could decide to retreat, but that will be yet another u-turn," he said. "They could concede to the house on the fracking ban, but they would lose and fracking would be dead. And then at the 11th hour, one galaxy brain says the way to force it through is to make it a vote not just on one of the most unpopular causes in the country, fracking, but the most unpopular cause in the country, the current the current Prime Minister."

The developments come at the end of yet another day of crisis in Westminster, which included the Prime Minister announcing she would maintain the pensions triple lock guarantee, just days after Chancellor said the government would "not make any commitments" on individual policy announcements, and the sacking of Home Secretary Suella Braverman over a security breach.

It now remains to be seen whether those MPs who failed to vote with the government will now have the whip removed and whether Skidmore will continue to lead the review into the government's Net Zero Strategy which is expected to be completed before the end of the year.