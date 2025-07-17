Campaigners urge UK government to close 'fracking moratorium loophole'

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Anti-fracking protestor in Preston in 2015 | Credit: iStock
Image:

Anti-fracking protestor in Preston in 2015 | Credit: iStock

Friends of the Earth warns UK's current ban on fracking does not cover proposed 'small-scale fracking' projects

Friends of the Earth has written to Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband, urging him to close a loophole in the current fracking moratorium "as a matter of urgency", the campaign group revealed...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Study: Unreliable rail networks hampering efforts to decarbonise business travel

EVs and Clean Air Zones deliver major improvements in UK air quality

More on Legislation

Campaigners urge UK government to close 'fracking moratorium loophole'
Energy

Campaigners urge UK government to close 'fracking moratorium loophole'

Friends of the Earth warns UK's current ban on fracking does not cover proposed 'small-scale fracking' projects

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 July 2025 • 3 min read
Global Briefing: Green industry groups slam US bill, as Trump guts support for clean tech
Energy

Global Briefing: Green industry groups slam US bill, as Trump guts support for clean tech

Plus eight countries back global solidarity climate finance levies on aviation, UN warns droughts are 'a slow moving global catastrophe', and renewables overtake coal power in Poland

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 July 2025 • 9 min read
The EU's new climate targets are flawed, but they deserve celebrating
Legislation

The EU's new climate targets are flawed, but they deserve celebrating

The European Commission's proposal to cut emissions 90 per cent by 2040 contains loopholes, but it still promises to be transformational for the green economy

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 July 2025 • 3 min read