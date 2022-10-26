Alok Sharma: UK must 'explain and demonstrate' how new oil and gas drilling aligns with net zero

COP26 President Alok Sharma has urged his own government to "explain and demonstrate" how opening up more of the North Sea for oil and gas drilling can be compatible with delivering on the UK's climate commitments.

Giving evidence at multiple select committees yesterday, Sharma was grilled by MPs on recent government policies designed to ramp up domestic oil and gas extraction, including proposals to lift the ban on fracking in England and hand out 100 licenses for new offshore oil and gas drilling.

These policies were announced under the Prime Ministership of Liz Truss, but with Rishi Sunak having taken over the reins in Number 10 this week, it is not yet clear whether they will remain part of government plans going forward - although the new PM today indicated that the ban on fracking would stay in place.

But Sharma, who voted against the government on fracking in an emergency motion tabled by Labour last week - which eventually led to Truss resigning as Prime Minister - said all new oil and gas exploration had to be consistent with the UK's legally binding emissions reduction goals.

"Both on the issue [of fracking] and in terms of new oil and gas licences, I think what the UK government, indeed every government, has to demonstrate is how the policies that we're putting forward consistent with legally binding commitments on, in our case, getting to net zero by 2050, or indeed our near-term carbon budgets," he said.

Graham Stuart - who at present remains Climate Minister in BEIS, despite a cabinet reshuffle yesterday - has insisted the UK's plans to expand oil and gas production in the North Sea is still compatible with climate goals, arguing domestic fossil fuels production is less emissions-intensive than imports.

Sharma, who remains COP26 President but was demoted from the cabinet after Sunak's reshuffle yesterday, pointed to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) conclusion that no new sources of oil and gas should be developed if the world is to stand a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5C - a conclusion that was corroborated in another assessment this month by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD).

Speaking to MPs yesterday, the COP26 president was unequivocal that he did not support fracking, and said it was critical that any new licensing of new oil and gas drilling is proven to be consistent with the UK's legally binding targets to reach net zero by 2050. "The onus is very much on the government to explain and demonstrate how any of these policies are indeed consistent with the legally binding commitments," he said.

Sharma refused to be drawn on whether he personally supported government's oil and gas licensing programme, but said: "I am not an expert [on this], the IEA is an expert on that issue, and they don't think it is consistent with [net zero]."

He also expressed scepticism that any new shale gas projects would secure enough local support to go ahead in England. "All the polling out there suggests this is not an issue that is particularly popular," Sharma said. "The government said they will seek local consent, let's see which communities come forward."

Offering hid top piece of advice for the new Prime Minister, Sharma said Sunak should re-commit to the policies set out in last year's Net Zero Strategy and stick to a "trajectory which is consistent with net zero by 2050".

He added that government should be doing "everything it can" to reach its 2035 commitment to deliver a clean electricity grid, and should also take action on boosting the energy efficiency of buildings. "We need to speed up the process of insulating homes and doing more in terms of buildings and offices," he said. "Twenty per cent of UK emissions come from buildings, and it's a key sector to get right to cut our emissions."

Sharma is set to hand over the reins of the COP Presidency to Egyptian foreign minister Salem Shoukry at the COP27 Climate Summit, which takes over a fortnight starting on 6 November in Sharm El Sheikh.

Sharma's comments come just days after the government's own annual emissions projections for the energy sector revealed that the UK remains far off track for meeting its statutory carbon budget targets for the mid 2030s and beyond.

Published by the the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) last week, the projections look at how current, funded policies could reduce emissions in the energy sector between now and 2040, a period which encompasses the UK's third, fourth, fifth and sixth carbon budgets.

It shows UK emissions are on course fall 18 per cent between 2020 and 2040 under existing policies, noting that some of the measures set out in the Net Zero Strategy were included in its analysis, but that others are "yet to reach the required state of development" to be accounted for.

Current targets will enable the UK to meet carbon budgets three and four, which cover the periods of 2018-2022 and 2023-2027 respectively, according to the assessment.

But current policies will fail to meet carbon budgets after that, it notes, calculating they would lead to carbon budget four, which covers the period between 2028-2032, being slightly exceeded, and carbon budget five, which covers 2033-2037, being exceeded by a huge 980 million tonnes of CO2.

Tim Lord, head of climate change at Phoenix Group, said the results showed the UK was even further off track to reach the emissions targets it has committed to in its national climate plan in support of the Paris Agreement - which are significantly more ambitious than those set out in domestic legislation.

The figures suggest current policies will fail to deliver the UK's national UN climate plan commitment - or Nationally-Determined Contribution (NDC) - to slash its emissions by 68 per cent by 2030, from 1990 levels, he said.

Lord noted on Twitter that the projections were evidence the UK needed "to stop focusing on high-level targets and sectoral ambitions, and put in place policies to deliver them - or targets are at risk of being missed".

"The new Net Zero Strategy next March provides the perfect opportunity," he added, referencing the government's legal commitment to update the flagship climate plan with a better breakdown of how it planned to meet its climate goals.