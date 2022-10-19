Rebel alliance: Labour urges Tory backbenchers to back motion for fracking vote

Labour will later today attempt to force the introduction of a bill to ban fracking in the Commons, in a bid to stop the government pressing ahead with its controversial plans to overturn the moratorium on shale gas extraction in England.

The Opposition said its motion for a bill had been designed to give backbenchers opposed to the controversial practice the chance to vote on banning fracking "once and for all".

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has indicated the government will press ahead with its plans to overturn the moratorium on fracking without putting the policy to MPs for a vote, despite the ban being a key plank of the last Conservative manifesto.

A significant number Tory MPs are understood to be fiercely opposed to the revival of fracking in the UK, including some government figures. COP26 President Alok Sharma broke with the party line of Friday to criticise the government's plans.

Labour has urged anti-fracking Tory MPs to seize the opportunity to have a say on banning the practice by backing its motion, which it intends to put forward during today's Opposition Day Debate.

"Today Conservative MPs have a simple choice; do they break the manifesto commitments they made to their constituents and allow the government to impose expensive, unsafe fracking on communities that do not want it, or will they support Labour's ban on fracking once and for all," said Ed Miliband MP, shadow climate change and net zero secretary.

Describing the government's fracking plans as an "unjust charter for earthquakes", Miliband added: "Fracking would make no difference to energy prices, and would risk the health of local communities, nature, and water supplies. Every Conservative MP who opposes fracking must now put country over party and support Labour's ban on fracking."

Recent reports have indicated Conservative MPs were in talks with Labour about ways to block Prime Minister Liz Truss' move to boost drilling for shale gas. The Telegraph reported earlier this week that Conservative whips were concerned about the number of backbenchers planning to abstain or vote with the opposition on the issue this week.

If passed, Labour's binding motion would guarantee future parliamentary time for a Bill on Fracking for Shale Gas Bill to be debated and passed into law. However, Tory whips will be mounting a major operation to rally sufficient votes to block the motion, given defeat would further dent the Prime Minister's dwindling authority.

Labour's plans to take control of the order paper this afternoon draws from a similar tactic tapped in 2019 by a cross-party coalition of backbenchers to pass an act preventing a no-deal Brexit - a move that led Boris Johnson to remove the whip from the 21 rebel MPs who had voted with Labour.

The government claims that shale gas extraction would help deliver energy security in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but energy experts have pointed out it will make negligible difference to energy security and gas prices, and comes with significant earthquake and climate risks. Observers have also warned that the government's attempts to lift the ban on fracking is unlikely to unlock much investment given project developers face the prospect of Labour immediately restoring the moratorium if they win the next election.

It comes as Prime Minister Liz Truss continues to fight to save her political survival, with the Mail reporting this morning that more than 14 per cent of Conservative MPs have already written to the chairman of the 1922 Committee calling for a vote of confidence in Truss.

Today's Prime Ministers Questions are set to be a major test of her leadership, in the wake of Chancellor's Jeremy Hunt's move to scrap almost all of her fiscal policy platform earlier this week.

Number 10 is betting on a series of 'supply side reforms' to get Truss' embattled administration back on track, but many of the proposed new measures, including the revival of fracking, remain hugely controversial with the public and Tory MPs alike.