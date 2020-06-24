Football
Forest Green Rovers given go-ahead for 'greenest football stadium in the world'
The world's first vegan football club could be playing in new all-wooden home ground within three years, claims chairman Dale Vince
Football fans back calls to give single-use plastic a red card
Green groups call on top football clubs to switch to re-usable cups and phase out single use plastics
Forest Green Rovers raises the bar with new green football kit made from bamboo
'World's greenest football club' unveils home and away kits made from 50 per cent bamboo mix
Plastic pitch: Budweiser turns waste cups into playing field in Russia
Beer brand reveals new sports arena in Sochi where the playing field is made from 50,000 plastic red cups collected during the FIFA World Cup last year
Pitch perfect: Arsenal FC and Octopus Energy help plant 2,500 trees
Gunners' players Hector Bellerin, Petr Cech, and Aaron Ramsey team up with club's renewable energy partner Octopus Energy to launch new training ground wood
Study: Quarter of Brits identify as 'meat-reducers' in their diets
Censuswide poll finds 28 per cent of people say they are actively attempting to reduce meat in their diet
Could Amsterdam Arena kick-off a new frontier for battery storage?
A new 2.8MWh energy storage system at the stadium provides back-up power and grid balancing services via second-life Nissan LEAF batteries - Could other major buildings follow suit?
Arsenal scores three stars for green dining
Diamond Restaurant at the Emirates Stadium is the first UK club restaurant to secure a three star rating from the Sustainable Restaurant Association
Arsenal kicks off clean energy era with Octopus Energy deal
Football club inks deal to power Emirates Stadium in North London with 100 per cent renewables
Forest Green Rovers: UK's 'greenest football club' wins promotion to the Football League
Forest Green Rovers secures victory in Wembley play-off final, providing club backed by Ecotricity's Dale Vince with a new national platform