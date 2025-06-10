Rishi Jain: 'The aim is always to drive progress and set ourselves up for success both on and off the pitch'

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: Liverpool Football Club
Image:

Credit: Liverpool Football Club

Rishi Jain, director of impact at Liverpool FC, talks about leading 'The Red Way' strategy as the title-winning club enters a busy summer period

Earlier this year, recently crowned Premier League champions Liverpool FC published its third annual The Red Way report, detailing the club's progress against its sustainability strategy and efforts to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Now is not the time to turn our backs on nature': Leading scientists issue warning to PM ahead of Spending Review

How Snugg is using a cashback model to help Brits fund and plan green home upgrades

More on Management

Willow Review maps route to 'transformative' green growth opportunities for SMEs
Management

Willow Review maps route to 'transformative' green growth opportunities for SMEs

Government-backed review lists simplified climate action-plans and access to finance among key steps to help smaller businesses seize net zero opportunities

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 June 2025 • 3 min read
Addressing systemic issues: Why we need multi-stakeholder alignment
Management

Addressing systemic issues: Why we need multi-stakeholder alignment

Ahead of the company's sponsorship of the UK Green Business Awards, Chronos Sustainability's CEO Dr. Rory Sullivan explains why systemic change requires collaboration that is aligned, ambitious and directed towards action

Dr. Rory Sullivan, Chronos Sustainability
clock 06 June 2025 • 6 min read
'Shape or be shaped': CLG report urges businesses to speak up in support for climate action
Management

'Shape or be shaped': CLG report urges businesses to speak up in support for climate action

CISL urges businesses to take proactive stance in response to fracturing political consensus on climate action and faltering market sentiment

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 June 2025 • 5 min read