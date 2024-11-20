'Greener Game': FA and E.ON Next to invest over £1.5m a year in grassroots sustainability

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Football Association sets out green gameplan to help grassroots football clubs become more sustainable while reducing energy costs

The Football Association (FA) has inked a long-term deal with E.ON Next to invest £1.5m a year in decarbonisation projects, sustainable practices, and energy efficiency measures at between 75 and 100 grassroots...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Ezgi Barcenas: 'We're on a constant cycle of learning, unlearning and relearning'

Atom bank snaps up 25 acres of woodland in bid to become 'carbon positive' by 2035

Most read
01

UK and US ink nuclear energy collaboration deal at COP29

19 November 2024 • 2 min read
02

'From billions to trillions: G20 signals support for ambitious COP29 climate finance deal

19 November 2024 • 8 min read
03

COP29: UK joins expanded coalition to phase out fossil fuel subsidies

19 November 2024 • 4 min read
04

Triodos Bank ringfences €500m for nature-based solution funding

19 November 2024 • 2 min read
05

'Simplicity is key': Behind the scenes at UK direct air capture start-up Mission Zero Technologies

19 November 2024 • 10 min read

More on Investment

Triodos Bank ringfences €500m for nature-based solution funding
Investment

Triodos Bank ringfences €500m for nature-based solution funding

Ethical bank aims to provide half-a-billion-euros in investments, loans, and contributions to nature-based solutions sector by the end of 2030

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 November 2024 • 2 min read
Why sustainable procurement is imperative for a climate-resilient world
Investment

Why sustainable procurement is imperative for a climate-resilient world

Sustainable procurement is a transformative tool that can help deliver on sustainable development goals and drive down emissions, writes Anne-Claire Howard from the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

Anne-Claire Howard, UN Office for Project Services
clock 18 November 2024 • 4 min read
Mansion House: Chancellor to promise sweeping reforms to unlock green investment
Investment

Mansion House: Chancellor to promise sweeping reforms to unlock green investment

Rachel Reeves will this evening announce a wide-ranging package of financial services reforms and consultations designed to drive growth and boost clean energy investment

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 November 2024 • 6 min read