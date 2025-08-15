UK's 'first' all-electric football stadium passes planning hurdle

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: OUFC
Image:

Credit: OUFC

Oxford United FC's plans to build 'one of the greenest' football stadiums in the UK wins approval from Cherwell District Council

Oxford United's hopes of building "one of the greenest" football stadiums in the UK have taken a major step forward, after the local council approved the club's planning application following a four-hour...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

SBTi: Number of firms setting science-based climate goals swells to 11,000 worldwide

Why real estate investors stand accused of 'failing to take even basic steps' to advance climate action

More on Buildings

In service of a greener world
Buildings

In service of a greener world

AECOM's Robert Spencer weighs up where to draw the line between Scope 3 and 'services emissions'

Robert Spencer, AECOM
clock 07 August 2025 • 6 min read
Barratt Redrow and British Gas to sell 'free energy bill homes'
Buildings

Barratt Redrow and British Gas to sell 'free energy bill homes'

Homes to be monitored as part of consumer trial designed to drive energy efficient housebuilding at scale

Amber Rolt
clock 05 August 2025 • 4 min read
Renfrewshire to host Scotland's 'largest' heat pump network for council housing
Buildings

Renfrewshire to host Scotland's 'largest' heat pump network for council housing

Local authority to replace gas supply in two high-rise blocks with clean heat solution after winning almost £1.8m funding from the Scottish Government

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 August 2025 • 3 min read