UK's 'first' all-electric football stadium passes planning hurdle

Oxford United FC's plans to build 'one of the greenest' football stadiums in the UK wins approval from Cherwell District Council
Oxford United's hopes of building "one of the greenest" football stadiums in the UK have taken a major step forward, after the local council approved the club's planning application following a four-hour...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis