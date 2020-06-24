food
Fears rise among green businesses as Sajid Javid signals Brexit split from EU rules
Business and environmental groups again warn that move away from EU standards could harm UK environment and green industry progress
Quorn becomes first major food firm to launch CO2 labels
Carbon footprint data displayed on packs will signal to consumers how planet-friendly each product is
Catering for climate: Reduce meat and dairy on Parliamentary menus, Green Party urges
House of Commons' catering services should reflect climate emergency in their offering, argues Caroline Lucas
Burger King launches new plant-based Whopper…but it's not for vegans
Soy patty will be cooked on the same grill as beef burgers, ruling it out for many vegetarians and vegans
Greggs' vegan steak bakes hit shops as Costa launches vegan toastie
High street food chains kick-off Veganuary 2020 with expansion of plant-based offerings following huge success of vegan sausage roll
Compass Group to serve up greener meals under new partnership with EAT
Partnership will see pilot project in Nordic operations monitor the carbon impact of food served and switch to greener dishes
Tesco launches 'sustainable basket metric' to track environmental impact of food
In partnership with WWF supermarket will measure environmental impact of popular foods in a pilot starting next year
Apeel rolls out waste-busting food coating in Europe
US firm has inked deals with supplier for German retailer Edeka and Denmark's Salling Group to coat fresh produce with edible peel, keeping it fresh for longer
Iceland unwraps plastic-free Christmas dinner range
Supermarket offers customers festive dinners of starters, mains, and desserts completely free of plastic packaging
How indoor ag is growing a resilient food revolution
It's not just about growing more food and using fewer inputs - It's also about creating local, adaptive food systems that can withstand the effects of climate change
Pepsi takes aim at CO2, water, and packaging with $1bn green bond
US food and drinks giant prices first ever green bond in support of its recently announced sustainability goals
Currying favour: Concerns rise over threat to UK food standards from US trade deal
As XR activists block roads into Westminster, Defra fears the UK may also be blocking chances of an EU trade deal by compromising with the US on environmental standards
Brewdog launches Beyond Meat 'hybrid burger'
New burger features 50 per cent plant-based Beyond Meat mince, and 50 per cent real beef mince
Sustainable food and land use transition could net $4.5tr economic boost
Landmark report outlines the economic case for drastic changes to global food and land use systems
Sainsbury's pledges to halve plastic packaging by 2025
Supermarket currently uses 120,000 tonnes of plastic packaging each year, but aims to switch to alternative materials and embrace lightweighting and refillable packaging in pursuit of new target
A seemingly insatiable appetite for food startups
After years of nibbling at the market, venture funds are investing in an increasingly diverse menu of entrepreneurs, ranging from food waste crusaders to alternative protein providers
Catering giant Sodexo launches planet-friendly menus worldwide
Sodexo to roll out 40 plant-based recipes using ingredients that support a sustainable food system
Are cows the new coal?
Two major studies reveal lack of action by the food industry on shifting to more sustainable business models, exposing them and their investors to financial and reputational risks
Greggs to produce vegan versions of hit products
Bakery chain which has seen sales soar since the launch of its vegan sausage roll unveils new plan to chase the plant-based pound
Have a butchers at this: Suffolk butchers to sell vegan meat alternatives
Thurston Butchers in Bury St Edmonds believes it will be first in the UK to stock plant-based chicken and bacon alternatives from vegan supplier THIS
IPCC on diets, land use and climate change: The green economy reacts
All the reaction from green businesses, policymakers, experts and campaigners on the IPCC's stirring report on how land use is affecting the climate
SRA eyes greener menus with new toolkit to cut restaurant CO2
Foodprint programme designed to help restaurants and commercial kitchens track and reduce emissions from what they source and serve
Paper v plastic: Iceland to trial first plastic bag-free store in London
Food retailer to offer 'extra-strong' paper bags for 15p each at Hackney store, while stores elsewhere will offer both plastic and paper options
Waste not want not: FareShare launches £3m business food waste fund
FareShare fund aimed at helping offset costs for firms seeking to redistribute edible surplus food to charities and communities