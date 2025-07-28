Report warns 'climateflation' could drive up UK food prices by over a third by 2050

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
North Curry Moor floods on the Somerset Levels | Credit: iStock
Image:

North Curry Moor floods on the Somerset Levels | Credit: iStock

Autonomy Institute warns increasingly extreme and frequent weather disruption both at home and abroad – such as heatwaves and drought – could push millions into poverty

UK food inflation could rise by more than a third over the next two decades driven by the worsening climate crisis, potentially pushing up to one million Britons into poverty, according to fresh research...

Ferrero Group to share traceability data for key ingredients
Supply chain

Ferrero Group to share traceability data for key ingredients

Owner of Ferrero Rocher chocolates and Nutella reveals plans to enhance traceability and visibility across its supply chain

Amber Rolt
clock 25 July 2025 • 3 min read
'A critical fork in the road': Is the world heading for a 'renewable food system' - or an era of climate-driven hunger?
Technology

'A critical fork in the road': Is the world heading for a 'renewable food system' - or an era of climate-driven hunger?

New report from CISL argues that without a rapid switch towards new food technologies a 'dystopian world' of food supply shocks awaits

Amber Rolt
clock 24 July 2025 • 5 min read
Apparel Impact Institute: Fashion sector sees seven per cent emissions spike
Supply chain

Apparel Impact Institute: Fashion sector sees seven per cent emissions spike

Report argues rising emissions across the fashion industry are being driven by fast fashion practices and reliance on fossil fuel-based fibres such as polyester

Amber Rolt
clock 24 July 2025 • 3 min read