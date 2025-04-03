'Deteriorating supply chains': Why an anonymous group of food industry insiders is raising the alarm over climate resilience

A group of unnamed executives from across the food industry has today published a memo for investors warning the sector’s response to escalating environmental risks is inadequate and based on 'wishful strategies'
What should you do when you feel your employer is not taking climate and environmental risks seriously enough, putting the future of the business and the wider economy at risk? For a group of senior...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.