Harder, better, faster, stronger? The brave new world of AI-driven, gene-edited fruit and veg

Michael Holder
clock • 13 min read
Phytoform's co-founders (L-R) Nicolas Kral and William Pelton | Credit: Phytoform
Phytoform's co-founders (L-R) Nicolas Kral and William Pelton | Credit: Phytoform

UK start-up Phytoform is developing 'browning-resistant' potatoes and ultra productive tomatoes - could lab-developed, precision breeding hold the key to a more climate resilient food system?

From the Russet to the Maris Piper and the King Edward to the humble jacket: the potato has fed humanity for thousands of years and become a staple of diets around the world. Similarly, the tomato has...

