Survey: Consumers willing to pay more for food produced regeneratively

clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Farmers Guardian research lifts lid on views of both farmers and consumers on regenerative agriculture

Delivering a speech to mark 130 years of the National Trust, Defra Secretary of State Steve Reed gave the clearest indication yet of the government's vision for UK farming. "We are working with farmers...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Supply chain

Nestlé cocoa support programme boosts yields for farmers by 18 per cent
Supply chain

Nestlé cocoa support programme boosts yields for farmers by 18 per cent

Food giant publishes update on its Income Accelerator Programme confirming scheme has boosted yields and income for cocoa farmers in Côte d'Ivoire despite challenging climate impacts

Amber Rolt
clock 26 June 2025 • 3 min read
Study: Over $1tr a year needed to seed climate resilience into world's food systems
Supply chain

Study: Over $1tr a year needed to seed climate resilience into world's food systems

Current investment in sustainable and resilient Paris Agreement-aligned food production systems at just five per cent of the level needed

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 June 2025 • 3 min read
Carlsberg unveils beer made from 100 per cent regeneratively grown barley malt
Supply chain

Carlsberg unveils beer made from 100 per cent regeneratively grown barley malt

Danish drinks giant pledges to brew exclusively with regenerative grain across the entire Carlsberg group by 2040

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 June 2025 • 1 min read