Survey: Consumers willing to pay more for food produced regeneratively

Farmers Guardian research lifts lid on views of both farmers and consumers on regenerative agriculture
Delivering a speech to mark 130 years of the National Trust, Defra Secretary of State Steve Reed gave the clearest indication yet of the government's vision for UK farming. "We are working with farmers...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis