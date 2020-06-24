flooding
Rising seas: Work begins on £40m tidal defence scheme in Great Yarmouth
Upgrades to flood defences in Great Yarmouth will help protect the town against flooding driven by climate change
Satellite climate data project secures £5m UK boost
New £5m virtual data centre utilising cutting edge satellite technology could help lower risk of climate impacts, government claims
Regional leaders call for flood-focused COBRA committee as fresh floods hit
Some 300 flood alerts in place over the weekend, including almost 100 flood warnings, as experts call for overhaul of flood policy
Labour, Lib Dems, and Greens go head to head with fresh wave of 'climate emergency' pledges
Labour announces major solar roll out plan for libraries and communities, as Lib Dems pledge £100bn to tackling 'climate emergency' and Greens propose Universal Basic Income
Devastating floods lay bare urgent need for climate-resilient buildings
The UK should aim to ensure all buildings and infrastructure resilient to climate impacts by 2030, argues UK Green Building Council's John Alker
Environment Agency targets net zero by 2030
Regulator aims to become net zero by 2030 and is looking at moving to 'absolute zero' by 2050
Roman ruins, Saxon forts, and medieval castles all face destruction from climate change
Some of the UK's most famous historical landscapes could be damaged through sea-level rise, coastal erosion, and flooding, new research warns
'Economic self-interest': Climate adaptation essential for future prosperity, experts warn
Governments and businesses around the world should accelerate spending on climate resilience, according to new report from group chaired by Bill Gates, Ban Ki-Moon and World Bank chief Kristalina Georgieva
OBR: Climate change could inflict 'sudden shocks' and 'slower-building pressures' on public purse
If global efforts to curb climate change fail the risks posed by migration, extreme weather and conflict will be 'severe' for UK economy, Office for Budget Responsibility warns
Net Zero: CCC sets out six urgent priorities for the next PM
CCC chair Lord Deben offers advice on the first things a new Prime Minister should do to plug the UK's widening emissions gap
UK river defences 'prevent £1.1bn a year in flood damage'
First ever financial study stresses need for investment in face of climate crisis
Climate crisis: flooding threat 'may force UK towns to be abandoned'
Environment Agency calls for urgent action to protect country from river and coastal floods
SDG6: Quenching business' thirst in a water-scarce world
Access to water is essential to all business operations, but climate change, growing populations, and urbanisation all pose supply risks - How can firms deliver on SDG6's water security aims
Climate resilience: Government cuts ribbon on £67m Ipswich tidal barrier
Floods Minister Dr Thérèse Coffey opens new flood defences designed to protect more 1,600 homes and 400 businesses from escalating climate risks
Christian Aid: Climate change caused major economic damage in 2018
Extreme weather events made more common by climate change cost global economy tens of billions of pounds last year
Green leaders recognised in New Year Honours List
Broadcaster Chris Packham and Environment Agency director Ken Allison among environmentalists awarded honours for their work
Climate change is bringing longer, hotter heatwaves to UK, declares Met Office
Extreme weather events could increasingly disrupt UK businesses and their supply chains
Climate-related water risk threatens firms, leading ratings agency warns
S&P Global Ratings warns water-related risks are rising, leaving water-intensive firms exposed
Crumbling coastlines: 520,000 coastal homes and business at risk of seaside flooding
With sea levels rising, Committee on Climate Change urges major overhaul of government's management of coastal flooding and erosion
Sinking feeling: London among cities at major risk from climate-induced flooding
Christian Aid report reveals eight major cities facing a flood-hit future
How we keep the lights on through extreme weather
How will energy technologies cope with the extreme weather climate change will bring? IMechE's Matt Rooney investigates
Climate change could push up the cost of water, engineers warn
New report from the Institute for Mechanical Engineers claims Britain's water industry will face higher costs as climate impacts bite
Is climate change causing the heat wave? To all intents and purposes, yes
Climate attribution is complicated, but an abundance of caution that is not applied to any other field is serving to underplay the huge risks presented by climate change
Government allocates extra £40m to help keep floodwaters at bay
Fresh funding for 13 flood schemes across England will help protect thousands more homes against floods, government claims