Global investment in water-focused nature-based solutions doubles in a decade

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Investments in nature based solutions such as reforestation and flood plain reclaimation doubled between 2013 and 2023 in a bid to bolster water security

Global investments in nature-based solutions focused on enhancing water security have doubled over the past decade, growing from $22.4bn in 2013 to $49bn by 2023. That is the headline finding of a new...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: Clean tech engineering and construction jobs to reach 42,000 by 2030

Oil giants ink deals with drone operator Flylogix to monitor UK methane emissions

More on Biodiversity

Global investment in water-focused nature-based solutions doubles in a decade
Biodiversity

Global investment in water-focused nature-based solutions doubles in a decade

Investments in nature based solutions such as reforestation and flood plain reclaimation doubled between 2013 and 2023 in a bid to bolster water security

Amber Rolt
clock 10 June 2025 • 3 min read
TNFD publishes updated guidance for marine transportation and fishing industries
Biodiversity

TNFD publishes updated guidance for marine transportation and fishing industries

New guidance designed to improve nature reporting and assessments across the maritime sector

Amber Rolt
clock 09 June 2025 • 3 min read
How business can lead the charge for a healthy ocean
Biodiversity

How business can lead the charge for a healthy ocean

Business leadership is key to turning the ocean economy into a resilient driver of sustainable growth, writes UN Global Compact CEO and exec director Sanda Ojiambo

Sanda Ojiambo, UN Global Compact
clock 09 June 2025 • 5 min read