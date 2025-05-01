Reports: Watchdog urges banks and insurers to plug 'gaps' in tackling climate risks

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Bank of England to instruct banks and insurers to carry out internal reviews on climate-related risks

Banks and insurers must address "gaps" in how they address climate change risks such as flooding and extreme weather, the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has warned. The regulator...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Postcode lottery': New data reveals North-South divide in waiting times for clean tech approval

ElectroRoute and Low Carbon agree balancing PPAs for 140MW of UK solar projects

More on Risk

CCC's Climate Adaptation Progress Report: Five key takeaways
Risk

CCC's Climate Adaptation Progress Report: Five key takeaways

The CCC has revealed the litany of government and corporate failures that are leaving the UK badly exposed to worsening climate impacts - but will anyone respond to the wake-up call?

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 01 May 2025 • 13 min read
Study: More than $1tr of corporate value at risk from socio-economic climate upheaval
Risk

Study: More than $1tr of corporate value at risk from socio-economic climate upheaval

Second-order climate risks such as economic and political instability, worsening poverty, migration, and food insecurity could have huge impacts by 2050, Verisk Maplecroft warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 May 2025 • 5 min read
Study: Climate impacts costing families in England £233 a year
Risk

Study: Climate impacts costing families in England £233 a year

Green Alliance tots up estimated cost of climate impacts for households from higher food costs, insurance premiums, and water bills

James Murray
James Murray
clock 30 April 2025 • 2 min read