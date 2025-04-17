'Adaptation is a must': 2024 confirmed as Europe's hottest year on record

clock • 6 min read
Damage after flooding, Valencia | Credit: iStock
Image:

Damage after flooding, Valencia | Credit: iStock

Latest report from Copernicus Climate Change service confirms Europe is the world's fastest-warming continent - but still almost a quarter of Brits think concerns over climate change have been exaggerated

Last year was officially Europe's hottest on record, as climate change-fuelled storms and flooding affected 413,000 people, leading to the loss of at least 335 lives and damages totalling at least €18bn....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Joined-up approach': Energy Saving Trust urges government to deliver ambitious Warm Homes Plan

Reports: UK and EU seeking landmark carbon market deal

More on Climate change

Study: Cocoa prices up by a third as climate change takes bite out of Easter chocolate
Climate change

Study: Cocoa prices up by a third as climate change takes bite out of Easter chocolate

UK consumers face higher chocolate prices this Easter as a result of climate change-driven extreme weather, research warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 April 2025 • 3 min read
Study: Women's football 'highly exposed' to multiple, worsening climate threats in the UK
Climate change

Study: Women's football 'highly exposed' to multiple, worsening climate threats in the UK

Research warns future of women's football is disproportionately at risk in the UK unless robust climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies adopted by clubs, players, and fans

Amber Rolt
clock 10 April 2025 • 4 min read
Individual action or systemic change? How strong policy and company actions can maximise the impact of green consumer choices
Climate change

Individual action or systemic change? How strong policy and company actions can maximise the impact of green consumer choices

Dietary, travel and energy choices are only achieving 10 per cent of their potential impact – but a new study claims policy support can offer a much-needed boost

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 April 2025 • 8 min read