flexible grids
Night time solar? Lightsource BP hails trial showing solar can help balance the grid at night
Trial marks the first time a UK solar farm has provided a reactive power balancing service to the electricity grid at night, developer claims
Studies reveal conflicting signals for UK smart and flexible grid developers
Assessment of 21 countries finds UK flexibility services market is relatively well developed, but separate study warns country is still struggling to attract smart grid investment
Energy network operators unveil plans for Community Energy Forums
Energy Networks Association announces series of events designed to boost co-operation with community groups in support of net zero transition
Can community energy help build a resilient, flexible, net zero energy system?
Energy Networks Association wants to work with community energy groups to boost low carbon grid flexibility and backup - but there is a great deal of work to do