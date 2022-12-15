Reports: Chancellor mulls extending business energy bills support package

The government is reportedly considering another U-turn that could see it extend the current freeze on energy prices for business and other non-domestic customers beyond the scheduled end of the Energy Bill Relief scheme in March.

The Financial Times reported this morning that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is exploring plans to retain the scheme, but at a lower level of support than the current scheme, which is expected to cost the government £29bn over six months.

In his first days as Chancellor, Hunt announced the Energy Bill Relief scheme would end in March to be replaced by a more targeted package that would only provide financial support to sectors that are deemed particularly exposed to soaring energy costs.

However, business groups have warned that with the Energy Bill Relief scheme having forestalled thousands of firms facing a trebling or quadrupling of energy bills, ending the support could result in a fresh wave of bankruptcies.

The FT reported the Treasury was reviewing the current plans, partly because it was proving challenging to identify which industries require continued support.

Analysts have warned that energy prices are set to stay at historically high well into next year, with some experts warning next winter could prove even more challenging for many households and businesses than this winter.

Craig Beaumont, chief of external affairs at the Federation of Small Businesses, told the FT that without further government support next year, "a huge proportion of the business community will become unviable".

As such, the Treasury is reportedly considering continuing to provide universal support for all non-domestic customers, but at a lower level. Meanwhile, higher levels of support could be provided for energy-intensive industries that are exposed to competitive risks.

The Treasury confirmed a review was underway, but stressed no decision had been made on the future of the scheme.

The news came as National Grid provided an update on its new Demand Flexibility Service, which offers smart meter customers incentive payments if they reduce demand during peak periods.

The company said the scheme had delivered £2.8m in savings across five test periods last month, providing more than 780MW of demand reduction that had served to reduce emissions and lower grid costs.

Craig Dyke, the head of national control at National Grid ESO, said: "Delivering the first of the demand flexibility service test events is a major milestone in the evolution of consumer flexibility in the UK. This service successfully proves that consumers up and down the country are standing by to get involved in flexibility solutions."

The latest news as the government prepares to launch its £20m public information campaign this weekend, which will call on households and businesses to take steps to save energy.

The move has been broadly welcomed by business groups, but it comes in the same week as a series of reports slammed Ministers' failure to move faster to strengthen energy efficiency policies and provide the public with more information on how to save energy.