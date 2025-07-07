NESO: Nearly two million households and businesses joined grid flexibility services last winter

Sharp increase in number of properties taking part in flexible grid services underscores financial and emissions savings on offer
The UK's emerging market for flexible grid services grew significantly last winter, according to new figures which show 1.98 million households and businesses signed up to demand flexibility services (DFS)...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis