NESO: Nearly two million households and businesses joined grid flexibility services last winter

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
NESO: Nearly two million households and businesses joined grid flexibility services last winter

Sharp increase in number of properties taking part in flexible grid services underscores financial and emissions savings on offer

The UK's emerging market for flexible grid services grew significantly last winter, according to new figures which show 1.98 million households and businesses signed up to demand flexibility services (DFS)...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Dan McGrail appointed as permanent CEO at Great British Energy

National Wealth Fund pumps £28m into Peak Cluster CCS project

More on Energy

NESO: Nearly two million households and businesses joined grid flexibility services last winter
Energy

NESO: Nearly two million households and businesses joined grid flexibility services last winter

Sharp increase in number of properties taking part in flexible grid services underscores financial and emissions savings on offer

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 July 2025 • 4 min read
Zonal pricing: New research claims switch could avoid need for £27bn in grid spend
Energy

Zonal pricing: New research claims switch could avoid need for £27bn in grid spend

Study commissioned by Octopus Energy argues switch to zonal pricing could slash energy systems costs, as the grid continues to decarbonise

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 July 2025 • 5 min read
Report: An accelerated renewable energy rollout could unlock $20tr in global savings
Energy

Report: An accelerated renewable energy rollout could unlock $20tr in global savings

Research by the UN Development Programme alongside Octopus Energy and the University of Denver explores wider benefits from accelerating the shift away from fossil fuels

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 03 July 2025 • 4 min read