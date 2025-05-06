'The solar age is truly here': World installed 600GW of solar power in 2024

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New data from SolarPower Europe suggests world could be on track to install 1TW pf solar a year by 2030

A new record of 597GW of solar power capacity was installed across the world in 2024, delivering a 33 per cent increase on 2023, according to new figures published today by solar trade association SolarPower...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

ASA cracks down on 'compostable' coffee pod claims

Vodafone and UK National Parks to harness AI to accelerate nature restoration

More on Solar

Blenheim Palace Estate cuts ribbon on 20-acre solar farm
Solar

Blenheim Palace Estate cuts ribbon on 20-acre solar farm

Childhood home of Winston Churchill claims solar farm will make the estate a net-generator of clean power

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 May 2025 • 3 min read
'A common-sense decision': Government to make solar panels mandatory for new homes in England
Solar

'A common-sense decision': Government to make solar panels mandatory for new homes in England

Ministers expected to beef-up Future Homes Standard to ensure solar panels are installed on 99 per cent of new build homes from 2027

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 01 May 2025 • 4 min read
ElectroRoute and Low Carbon agree balancing PPAs for 140MW of UK solar projects
Solar

ElectroRoute and Low Carbon agree balancing PPAs for 140MW of UK solar projects

Energy trader and B Corp energy developer ink balancing PPAs for four solar projects capable of powering almost 50,000 homes a year

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 May 2025 • 2 min read