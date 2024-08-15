Octopus Energy launches 'Free Electricity Sessions'

Energy giant to provide customers with additional cost-free electricity during periods when the wholesale price of power drops significantly

Octopus Energy has extended its flexible grid offer, announcing this week that customers are now able to take advantage of 'Free Electricity Sessions'.

The offer will notify customers who are signed up to the company's 'Octoplus' rewards scheme when the wholesale price of electricity drops significantly or goes negative and will then ensure any power they consume above their normal usage is cost-free.

The new offer builds on the company's Octopus Agile time of use tariff, which provides customers with payments for using power during periods when wholesale prices drop below zero.

Octopus said that eligible customers will be notified ahead of any 'Free Electricity Sessions' to allow them to plan activity to take advantage of the cost-free power on offer.

Then when the session starts any power used over and above the household's normal use will be free, with customers' accounts credited within 14 days. Octopus said it will use historical half hourly usage data to work out the household's normal usage, taking into account whether the session falls on a weekday or a weekend day.

The company said the 'Free Electricity Sessions' would help to curb emissions and reduce constraint payments to renewables generators during periods of peak supply by maximising the use of clean power.

Over the past year there have been 14 days when renewables generation has surged and wholesale power prices have gone negative. During such periods wind farm operators are routinely paid to stop generating to prevent the grid becoming overloaded. These constraint payments are funded through energy bills, meaning incentives that help ensure as much clean power as possible is used should result in reduced bills for everyone.

"Free electricity sounds like it's too good to be true… but it's real," said Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, chief product officer at Octopus Energy. "By using more when there is plenty of renewable energy instead of when the grid is dirty, our customers can save money while making the grid greener and more efficient. It's a win-win for our customers and the planet."

The offer is the latest in a string of flexible grid services and incentives from leading energy companies that has seen suppliers harness the data available from smart meters to offer customers free or heavily discounted power during periods when renewables generation peaks.

