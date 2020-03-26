fish
Plastic-free material made from fish waste wins £30,000 James Dyson prize
Student inventor Lucy Hughes takes home prize for MarinaTex, a biodegradable translucent film made from organic fish waste and red algae
Fish food from insects? AgriProtein hopes to fly in Europe with Belgian acquisition
US company, which converts black flies and larvae into fish food, is set to build new factory in Belgium after acquisition of insect feed firm Millibeter
Off the menu? Carbon footprint of fishing soars
Rising demand for crustaceans such as shrimp and lobsters sends global fishing emissions up 28 per cent between 1990 and 2011
Anchovies and chips: WWF warns of climate threat to iconic dishes
Earth Hour report warns how climate impacts could reshape British diets over the coming decades
Consumers 'betrayed' over sustainability of world's biggest tuna fishery
Skipjack tuna from the western Pacific is common on supermarket shelves, but a new coalition argues its certification as sustainable is illusory
Sustainable British cod on the menu after stocks recover
A recovery from near total collapse has led North Sea cod stocks to be labelled as sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council for the first time in 20 years
UN lands pledge from major fishing firms to protect oceans
Nine of the world's largest fishing companies have agreed to a joint UN pact to stamp out overfishing
Study: Over 80 per cent of supermarket seafood now classified as responsibly sourced
Sustainable Seafood Coalition report finds increase in UK supermarkets selling sustainably sourced and labelled seafood
MSC casts wider net for sustainable fishing sector with new 2020 strategy
Marine Stewardship Council, which promotes sustainable fishing, wants 20 per cent of the global catch to be certified or engaged in MSC programmes by 2020
Fish Tracker prepares to set sail in search of fisheries bubble
Team behind influential Carbon Tracker think tank looks to expand stranded asset analysis into new areas
Government plans to ban microbeads by October 2017
Defra plans to change legislation by October 2017 to end UK sale of toiletry products containing tiny pieces of plastic harmful to marine life
Enriching diets and business with TerraVia's algae-based salmon feed
US firm believes AlgaPrime is a cost-effective and sustainable means of stemming declining omega-3 levels in farmed salmon
EU easing of fishing quotas raises fears over dwindling stocks
Ministers accused of ignoring scientists' recommendations as UK fleets allowed to catch more cod, haddock and sole
Paradise kept: How Seychelles is restricting hotels to boost its environment and economy
Alain St Ange, Minister of Tourism and Culture, explains how sustainable tourism and fishing is boosting both small businesses and the environment
World's largest marine conservation zone declared in Antarctica
Delegates from 24 nations and the EU vote unanimously to make the Ross Sea a Marine Protected Area after five years of negotiations
Sea slugs to energy? Why ascidians are being cultivated to fuel AD plants
Marin Biogas is using sea ascidians as an AD plant feedstock as an alternative to land-based crops - a process it says can reduce eutrophication and cut greenhouse gas emissions
Rio Olympics to dish up sustainable seafood as part of responsible sourcing drive
More than 350,000 portions of seafood will be served to athletes and media during the games from fisheries meeting responsible sourcing guidelines
Sustainable fishing research projects net MSC funding
Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) announces six projects will share more than £200,000 research funding
Global fish production approaching sustainable limit, UN warns
Around 90 per cent of the world's stocks are now fully or overfished and production is set to increase further by 2025, according to report from UN's food body
David Cameron and Boris Johnson tussle over EU fishing laws
Boris Johnson tells BBC's Countryfile British fishing industry would be better off without 'crazy' EU regulation, as David Cameron claims fish stocks are recovering and value of UK industry is rising
Evidence mounts of microplastics' impact on marine life
Parliamentary research briefing highlights how a third of fish in the English Channel are contaminated with microplastics
Food giants sign up to pioneering Arctic fishing protection agreement
Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's and McDonald's amongst leading brands launching joint commitment to tackle risk melting Arctic sea ice will drive fishing in pristine marine habitats
Pressure for action on microplastics ramps up as MEPs back EU-wide ban
340 MEPs back plans for an EU-wide ban on microplastics, as Environmental Audit Committee investigates their use
M&S tells seafood suppliers to sign up to Responsible Fishing Scheme
Company claims to be first retailer to make global commitment to ensure all fishing boats it works with meet demanding environmental and welfare standards