Caught out? UK supermarkets accused of 'turning blind eye' to unsustainable fish feed
Investigation indicates UK shoppers may be indirectly and unknowingly consuming wild fish in their farmed fish products
The UK's leading supermarkets are being accused of "turning a blind eye" to environmentally destructive fishing practices linked to the farmed seafood they sell, after a study found consumers may be unknowingly...
Back to Top
More news
Study: Electric cars and heat pumps lead to much lower CO2 emissions in most of the world
Study by universities of Exeter, Cambridge, and Nijmegen assessed lifecycle impact of electric cars and heat pumps on CO2 compared to fossil fuel equivalents
'Significant slowdown': European energy storage growth falls in 2019
Total of just 1GWh of energy storage added across Europe last year due to higher competition and lower prices, trade body warns
Coronavirus fallout: Calls grow for airlines to face strict climate targets in any rescue deal
Think tanks Common Wealth and IPPR issue joint report calling for any airline bailout to include strict climate targets