fashion
C&A owners launch Laudes Foundation in bid 'to reshape global markets'
The Foundation aims to build on C&A's work pioneering circular economy principles across the fashion industry
How Patagonia became the 'grand experiment' of sustainable business
Patagonia's Lisa Pike Sheehy and Mihela Hladin Wolfe talk about how the outdoor wear company aspires to be a sustainability trailblazer - and is well used to 'playing in the arena of hate and love' as a result
Cloth nappy maker TotsBots snapped up by Frugi
Frugi expands eco-friendly empire with acquisition of TotsBots and its sister reusable sanitary products brand Bloom & Nora
Vogue Italia ditches photos in sustainable fashion issue
Move is to highlight carbon impact of fashion photo shoots, according to editor
Fashion sector on trend to miss 2020 waste targets
Population growth, rising consumption levels, lack of collection infrastructure and fast fashion is blocking industry progress on waste, report finds
A Circular Christmas? Charity urges greener habits for party outfits
Hubbub is urging consumers to think twice before buying Christmas Party outfits they will only wear once
H&M debuts rental service trial in time for Christmas party season
Stockholm store to allow customers to rent selected outfits from retail giant's Conscious Exclusive sustainable clothing range
Prada inks €50m deal for sustainability-linked loan in fashion industry first
Italian designer brand agrees deal with Crédit Agricole for a loan with interest rates dependent on lighting efficiency and greener materials goals
MUD Jeans aims to unzip market for circular denim
The Dutch denim company wants to take the most popular fashion product in the world - a pair of jeans - and make it in the most sustainable way possible
Europe's fashion habit fourth largest cause of environmental pressures
The negative environmental impact of textiles production is beaten only by food, housing and transport, new research reveals
Why fashion looks set to be the next sustainability trend
Fashion businesses need to better communicate their environmental credentials to win over shoppers and prepare for increased scrutiny, argues Kantar's Glen Tooke
'Reduce and reuse': John Lewis trials raft of waste-busting measures at Oxford store
Pilot will see plastic bags and bubble wrap removed in store, as well as offering 'eco-deliveries' and take-back schemes for clothes hangers
Green footwear brand steps up with 'world's first' biodegradable, plastic-free trainers
WAES Footwear launches trainers made from organic cotton and leather, and sustainably-sourced rubber
Luxury makeover: Kering to go 'carbon neutral' by offsetting 2018 emissions
French luxury goods group says it will offset CO2 across its entire business and supply chain as it drives towards its 2025 Science Based Target
Model operation: Gucci claims 'carbon neutral' status
Designer fashion brand slashes greenhouse gases and steps up investment in REDD+ forestry projects to offset remaining emissions
Fashion Pact: 32 major fashion brands pledge to set science-based CO2 targets
Coalition including Adidas, Burberry, and Gap agree to set net zero emissions goals, cut plastic pollution and source 100 per cent renewable energy
Meet the fashion industry entrepreneur who doesn't want to sell any clothes
Victoria Prew, co-founder of HURR Collective, believes buying clothes is so last year
Levi's eyes cost savings from global factory water reduction targets
Designer jeans brand unveils new strategy to combat water scarcity across its global supply chain
Sewn up: G7 deal with retailers aims to bury fast fashion
Growth in environmental concern pushes retailers to speed up attempts at sustainability
What the unicorn IPO of The RealReal says about the circular economy for fashion
Transitioning away from extractive systems needs innovative business models, product life extension and success stories
Burberry unzips luxury collection made from waste plastic and discarded fishing nets
Luxury brand has redesigned its classic 'car coat' to feature nylon made from plastic scraps
Can a new All Party Group of MPs help tackle fast fashion?
Hubbub's Trewin Restorick
Zara owner promises 100 per cent sustainable fabrics by 2025
Spanish firm which owns fashion brands Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti and Zara has promised to overhaul its sourcing strategies
Denim giants commit to green design guidelines
Gap, H&M, Lee, Mud Jeans, Tommy Hilfiger, and Reformation are among fashion giants to sign up to new circular principles for denim design