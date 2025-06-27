'Smell the sole': Stella McCartney launches trainers made using cinnamon waste

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Stella McCartney
Image:

Credit: Stella McCartney

Luxury fashion brand's latest trainers feature plant-based soles developed by Balena Science

Stella McCartney has unveiled new trainers as part of its Autumn 2025 collection featuring plant-based soles that use cutting edge materials from Balena Science and have been dyed using natural cinnamon...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Watershed moment' for ship recycling as Hong Kong Convention enters into force

UK B Corp awareness reaches record 51 per cent

More on Waste

Iceland and Olio extend food waste programme, after saving seven million meals
Waste

Iceland and Olio extend food waste programme, after saving seven million meals

Supermarket to extend partnership with money saving app Olio to offer customers £2 mystery food bundles

Amber Rolt
clock 27 June 2025 • 2 min read
City Harvest secures funding to rescue farm food waste
Waste

City Harvest secures funding to rescue farm food waste

Twelve charities awarded slice of £13.6m in Defra funding to redistribute an estimated 19,000 tonnes of farm surplus to those facing food poverty

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 June 2025 • 4 min read
AI-platform Freshflow raises €6.5m to tackle food waste in supply chains
Waste

AI-platform Freshflow raises €6.5m to tackle food waste in supply chains

Berlin and Paris-based AI start-up secures boost for its vision to curb supermarket food waste caused by quality variation, short shelf lives, and over-ordering

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 May 2025 • 3 min read