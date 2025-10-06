Ralph Lauren ditches 2040 net zero target in favour of 'rolling' five-year CO2 goals

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

US fashion brand unveils plan to 'evolve its approach to climate' by targeting near-term emission goals every five years

Ralph Lauren has ditched its long-term net zero by 2040 goal in favour of "rolling" emissions reduction milestones every five years, as the US fashion brand last week set out plans to "evolve its approach...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Conservatives vow to scrap UK carbon tax in latest climate policy U-turn

Green gas: What is it good for?

More on Management

Global poll points to growing corporate investment in net zero and nature goals
Management

Global poll points to growing corporate investment in net zero and nature goals

New report provides further evidence of a growing corporate appetite for investment in climate and nature action

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 September 2025 • 3 min read
Podcast Live! Can ESG make businesses and communities stronger?
Management

Podcast Live! Can ESG make businesses and communities stronger?

Register now for the BusinessGreen podcast live on 28th October

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 24 September 2025 • 1 min read
Mary O'Rourke: 'It's easy to get stuck on the magnitude of the challenges, but the key is to focus on tangible actions'
Management

Mary O'Rourke: 'It's easy to get stuck on the magnitude of the challenges, but the key is to focus on tangible actions'

Nespresso UK and Ireland's sustainability manager explains why technology is the firm's biggest impact enabler

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 September 2025 • 6 min read