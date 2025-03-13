Kathmandu unveils outdoor clothing range made from captured CO2

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Kathmandu
Image:

Credit: Kathmandu

The New Zealand brand's new range also features garments made from recycled waste car tyres

Outdoor clothing brand Kathmandu has launched a new range of activewear made from CO2 emissions, after teaming up with carbon recycling specialist LanzaTech. The New Zealand brand yesterday unveiled...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

University of East London to heat campus buildings using water from River Thames

Reports: Net Zero Banking Alliance members to vote on ditching 1.5C pledge

More on Recycling

Harriet Lamb: 'Focus on building the positive alternative'
Recycling

Harriet Lamb: 'Focus on building the positive alternative'

WRAP CEO Harriet Lamb explains why bringing the circular economy into every home and boardroom deserves more serious attention, and how she's learned to love her freezer

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 March 2025 • 6 min read
Epoch Biodesign raises over $18m to fund plastic-eating enzyme tech
Recycling

Epoch Biodesign raises over $18m to fund plastic-eating enzyme tech

Fresh funds to support Epoch's first plant, the expansion of its plastic-eating enzyme library, and partnerships with fashion, automotive, and chemical firms

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 March 2025 • 2 min read
Circular solar: Industry must prepare for mounting e-waste from solar panels, study warns
Recycling

Circular solar: Industry must prepare for mounting e-waste from solar panels, study warns

Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership warns industry needs plan to manage wave of e-waste as swathes of solar panels approach end of life

Amber Rolt
clock 05 March 2025 • 3 min read