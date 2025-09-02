ASOS partners with TrusTrace to strengthen fashion supply chain traceability

clock • 2 min read
Credit: ASOS
Image:

Credit: ASOS

Online fashion giant selects TrusTrace to streamline its supply chain risk, compliance, and impact management processes

Fashion e-commerce giant ASOS has teamed up with supply chain traceability platform TrusTrace in a bid to enhance its supply chain transparency and resilience, strengthen risk management processes, and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'UK first': DP World launches low carbon fuel programme for trucks

'Incredibly tough': Study reveals how climate impacts are taking a toll on farmers' mental health

More on Supply chain

ASOS partners with TrusTrace to strengthen fashion supply chain traceability
Supply chain

ASOS partners with TrusTrace to strengthen fashion supply chain traceability

Online fashion giant selects TrusTrace to streamline its supply chain risk, compliance, and impact management processes

Amber Rolt
clock 02 September 2025 • 2 min read
Charlotte Pumford: 'Until collaboration becomes the norm, scaling solutions will remain a challenge'
Supply chain

Charlotte Pumford: 'Until collaboration becomes the norm, scaling solutions will remain a challenge'

Vivobarefoot's director of sustainability talks staying ahead of the legislative curve and the 'daunting' transition from compliance to impact and innovation

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 September 2025 • 7 min read
Tesco beefs up sustainable farming incentive schemes
Supply chain

Tesco beefs up sustainable farming incentive schemes

More than 400 farmers in the supermarket's sustainable farming groups are to be offered additional financial incentives if they deliver on environmental goals

James Murray
James Murray
clock 29 August 2025 • 3 min read