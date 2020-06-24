ExxonMobil
Inside ExxonMobil's hookup with carbon removal venture Global Thermostat
Could one of the world's most controversial fossil fuel companies yet emerge as a major player in one of the most exciting clean tech fields?
Chapter Zero: Global boardroom forum launches in bid to combat climate risk
Directors' Climate Forum is being supported by World Economic Forum, the CBI, Carbon Trust, HSBC, L&G and others
ExxonMobil promises $100m for biofuels and CCS research
Oil giant announces latest clean tech R&D push
'Alarming': Report warns oil and gas investment plans blow a hole in 1.5C ambition
None of the $4.9tr forecast to be spent on new oil and gas fields in the 2020s is compatible with limiting global warming to 1.5C, a Global Witness analysis has warned
Global briefing: Italy seeks to block oil and gas permits
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Reports: Pope to gather top oil execs and investors for climate change summit
BP, BlackRock, Equinor and ExxonMobil expected to attend Vatican this week to discuss climate change
Exxon investors deserve more detail on their investment risk, say analysts
Writing exclusively for BusinessGreen, Carbon Tracker analysts warn ExxonMobil's climate risk assessment is short on crucial detail
Exxon nudges in right direction on climate risk
The oil major's new energy and carbon report is progress but still lacks clarity, argue Carbon Tracker's Andrew Grant and Robert Schuwerk
Exxon's climate risk assessment prompts more questions than it answers
The oil giant believes climate change poses 'little risk' to its reserves, but should investors take its conclusions at face value?
ExxonMobil agrees to step up climate risk disclosure after shareholder pressure
ExxonMobil board bows to shareholder pressure after reconsidering proposal to improve its disclosure of risk related to the low carbon transition and climate change
The climate alarm bells have been ringing for a while - and investors have stopped hitting 'snooze'
Major shift in stance from asset management giant Vanguard last week, coupled with fresh climate risk warnings today from Schroders, are a sign investment community is taking climate risk seriously
Vanguard Group backs climate disclosure in voting U-turn
Asset manager breaks with tradition, revealing proxy voting records backing climate disclosure and promising to take more public positions on climate risk in the future
Exxon, Shell, and BP give backing to US bipartisan carbon tax proposal
Climate Leadership Council reveals list of founding members including General Motors, P&G and PepsiCo as well as oil firms BP, ExxonMobil and Shell
Report: $2.3tr of oil and gas industry projects 'incompatible' with 2C world
Analysis by Carbon Tracker ranks biggest oil and gas companies at most risk of investing in stranded assets as the low carbon transition gathers pace
Exxon shareholders defy management and vote in favour of annual climate assessments
Oil giant defeated in major shareholder vote, with 62 per cent backing resolution requiring annual climate risk assessments
Are oil and gas majors slowly waking up to carbon bubble risks?
Big businesses call for greater climate risk disclosure, as CDP report reveals attitudes at oil and gas majors are starting to change
Will shareholder pressure force Exxon to improve its climate risk disclosure?
Church of England among investors urging US oil giant to improve disclosure on the impact of climate change policies on its business
New ExxonMobil CEO indicates backing for Paris Agreement and carbon tax
Oil chief Darren Woods says "climate risks warrant action" including carbon tax, natural gas, energy efficiency, biofuels and CCS
A divided continent? Trump and Trudeau on climate policy collision course
Stark difference emerging in neighbouring countries' approach to climate, as ExxonMobil CEO emerges as favourite for Secretary of State role in Trump administration
Are Oil and gas firms failing to disclose EV and renewables risks?
InfluenceMap report estimates fossil fuel companies could be overstating future demand for petrol
Alabama coal and gas plant to test Exxon carbon capture technology
FuelCell Energy and ExxonMobil select 2.7GW James M. Barry power plant to pilot test fuel cell CCS system
Report: Climate goals must mean an end to new fossil fuel production
Limiting warming to below two degrees means halting new fossil fuel construction and retiring some existing plants early, new analysis shows
Did 'hypocritical' investors breach responsible investment commitments by backing Exxon?
Analysis by campaign group shows how investment firms signed up to responsible investment principles helped block calls for oil giant to improve its climate-related disclosures
Exxon scientists develop energy efficient plastic manufacturing system
Scientists from ExxonMobil and Georgia Institute of Technology claim 'revolutionary' system could save industry $2bn a year