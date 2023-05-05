Why do asset managers backing net zero still have $417bn invested in oil and gas majors?

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Net Zero Asset Managers signatories are risking their own reputation as well as their client's investments by continuing to back oil and gas majors to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars, Carbon Tracker warns

Leading asset managers collectively responsible for trillions of dollars of their clients' investments worldwide still have $417bn invested in a handful of the world's largest oil and gas companies, leaving...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

More on Risk

Flooded streets in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2016 | Credit: iStock
Risk

Study: Climate change could cost Commonwealth a fifth of its GDP by 2050

Christian Aid study warns that on current trajectory countries across the Commonwealth are set to face hugely costly and damaging climate impacts

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 May 2023 • 5 min read
'Falling behind': NIC and CCC call on government to close UK infrastructure 'resilience gap'
Risk

'Falling behind': NIC and CCC call on government to close UK infrastructure 'resilience gap'

National Infrastructure Commission and Climate Change Committee pen joint letter urging ministers to protect key infrastructure against the intensifying climate impacts

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 April 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Risk

Hot and bothered: How rising temperatures present a growing threat to industry and workers

Two new reports warn of the worsening impact of a warming climate on the economy and call for infrastructure and polices to be upgraded as temperatures continue to rise

Amber Rolt
clock 26 April 2023 • 7 min read