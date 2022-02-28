Pressure mounts on Church of England to ditch holdings in ExxonMobil

The Church of England is facing growing pressure to ditch its holdings in ExxonMobil, with the former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams among scores of figures, including six bishops and 130 clergy, demanding immediate divestment from the US oil and gas giant.

In a letter published in the Church Times on Friday, 136 Church of England clergy said they were "dismayed" that the Church Commissioners - one of the Church's three national investing bodies (NIBs) - had opted to remain a shareholder in ExxonMobil, given its climate laggard reputation.

The letter argues that ExxonMobil continues to "undermine action on the climate crisis", including through lobbying behind the scenes to weaken US climate legislation, as well as noting the firm's plans to increase capital expenditure on oil and gas drilling to pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

Last month, the Church's NIBs put ExxonMobil on its list of 'restricted' investments for failing to meet the Church's environmental standards, which prevents them from future investment in the oil and gas firm. It has also pledged to divest from the firm altogether unless it sees meaningful action being taken by 2023 to align ExxonMobil's business with the Paris Agreement.

However, the Church said it believed shareholder engagement with ExxonMobil was preferable to divesting altogether, pointing to the success of this approach in securing the election of several more 'climate-progressive' board-members at the oil and gas giant's AGM last year.

Over the past year, moreover, ExxonMobil has taken steps to try and bolster its climate credentials, last month pledging to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, which comes in addition to several goals to reduce the 'intensity' of its emissions in the interim.

But such commitments have been criticised as weak and ineffectual by climate experts, while economists continue to warn the firm faces significant stranded asset risk by failing to diversify its business beyond fossil fuels.

And in Friday's letter, the signatories argued that ExxonMobil's plan to increase capital spending on oil and gas drilling by up to 45 per cent in 2022 to $42bn - higher than pre-pandemic levels - was further evidence that the strategy of shareholder engagement was failing.

As such, the letter concludes: "We call on the Church Commissioners to immediately divest from ExxonMobil."

Nationally, the Church of England's NIBs have approximately £55m invested in fossil fuels, with both the Church Commissioners and Pensions Board both still invested in substantial fossil fuel assets, according to Christian climate campaign group Operation Noah. Meanwhile, 18 Church of England dioceses still have fossil fuel investments, it said.

Reverend Dr Darrell Hannah, chair of Christian climate charity Operation Noah, welcomed Friday's "powerful intervention" on the matter the bishops, clergy and other Church figures.

"None of the major fossil fuel companies are operating in good faith, but Exxon is a particularly glaring example of a company operating in bad faith," he said. "If the Church Commissioners are to retain credibility in their response to the climate crisis, they must immediately divest from ExxonMobil."=

In a statement, the Church Commissioners agreed that ExxonMobil "has a lot more work to do" on its climate efforts, and said that if the firm did not make "meaningful change" by 2023 to align with the Paris Agreement, then it would divest its holdings.

Over the weekend, the Church also confirmed plans to ditch all £20m of its investments in Russian companies in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

However, the Church stood by its engagement approach with ExxonMobil. It argued the replacement of a quarter of ExxonMobil's board members "with people who have real climate change and alternative energy expertise" marked "the first time investors have been able successfully to bring about such significant change on a large company board to address the climate crisis".

"Our being engaged and collaborating with other investors has allowed us to hold Exxon's board to account in being more purposeful and urgent in addressing climate change even as there is so much more to be done," the Church said. "Our best chance of influencing the company to transition as soon as possible is to retain our investment for the moment. This will give the new board members, who have climate and energy transition experience, a short window of time to win over their colleagues and change the strategy and culture of the firm to meaningfully address the issue."

The news comes as the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the global energy industry continued to intensify, with BP confirming yesterday it would offload its stake in Russian oil and gas giant Rosneft, taking a write down of up to £25bn in the process. The move will ramp up pressure on other Western oil and gas majors in Russia to similarly exit their investments, as Western governments seek to isolate Vladimir Putin's government economically in response to its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.