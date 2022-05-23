Schroders backs shareholder demands for emissions cuts from oil and gas giants

Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Shell urged to do more to decarbonise the energy industry and keep Paris Agreement targets alive
Asset management giant Schroders is urging oil and gas giants to set climate targets in line with the Paris Agreement, as part of a push to encourage a faster transition to net zero emissions. The investor...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial